Investments & Wealth Institute Announces 2026-2027 Board Officers and Directors

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / The Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute") - the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial advisors and wealth management professionals - today announced its newly elected Board Officers and Board Directors for 2026 and 2027.

Elizabeth "Libet" Anderson, CIMA, RMA, of Cetera Financial Group, has been elected to serve a two-year term as Board Chair beginning January 1, 2026. Anderson brings more than three decades of experience in the wealth management and investment solutions profession, having previously served as President of Concourse Financial Group. Her career spans the financial services ecosystem, including serving as CEO of Sterne Agee Asset Management and holding key product and platform management roles within several regional broker-dealers. She began her career as an advisor with Merrill Lynch, giving her a unique and comprehensive perspective on the advisor experience.

"The Institute's Board is an extraordinary community of accomplished and visionary professionals who share a deep commitment to excellence and ethics," said Sean R. Walters, CAE, Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for their committed, volunteer leadership and look forward to the guidance of Chair Anderson and our incoming officers and directors as we continue advancing the Institute's mission of strengthening integrity and professionalism across the wealth management industry."

2026-2027 Board Officers

Chair: Elizabeth "Libet" Anderson, CIMA, RMA - Cetera Financial Group

Vice Chair, Standards: Noel Pacarro Brown, CIMA, CPWA - Financial Advisor, Senior Vice President, Investing with Impact Director, Family Wealth Director, The Conscious Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley

Vice Chair, Finance: Roger Mussa, CPWA, RMA - Wealth Management Advisor, Senior Vice President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Vice Chair, Professional Development: Lauris Lambergs, CIMA, GFP Fellow - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Renaissance Wealth Advisors, LLC

Past Chair: Christine Gaze, CIMA, CFP - Founder and President, Purpose Consulting Group

Newly Elected Board Directors

Avi Sharon, PhD - Managing Director, Golub Capital

Teri M. Hollander Albin, CIMA, CPWA, CFP - Family Wealth Advisor, Managing Director, Baird Private Wealth Management / The Hollander Group

Frances Pascua CIMA, CPFA - Resident Director, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Jean Fidone-Schroer - Director of National Accounts, Focus Distribution

Board Members Completing Service on December 31, 2025

The Institute extends its gratitude to the following members for their dedicated leadership and service to the profession:

Desiree Maldonado, CPWA, CIMA, CFP - Financial Consultant, Popular Securities, LLC

Dorothy Bossung, CIMA, CPWA, RMA, CFP - Senior Director, Choreo

Hatem Zarrouk, CIMA - Senior Executive, National Bank of Canada

Doug Hanson, CIMA - Senior Relationship Manager, Advisor Services at Charles Schwab

For more information about Investments & Wealth Institute's Board Officers and Board Directors, please visit: Investmentsandwealth.org/about/governance.

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications - the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Its dynamic community includes some of the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and institutional asset managers, all committed to excellence, ethics, and continuous professional growth.

Learn more at: InvestmentsandWealth.org.

