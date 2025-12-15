Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Wins Multiple 2025-2026 G2 Awards for Usability, Support & Customer Love

The platform earns top ratings for usability, implementation speed, and user satisfaction in small business and overall ecommerce categories.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Sellvia , a leading ecommerce solutions platform, today announced it has been recognized with numerous awards in G2's 2025-2026 Winter Reports. The awards are based entirely on verified user reviews and satisfaction scores.

The company earned top honors across key performance indices, including being named a Leader and Momentum Leader. Sellvia received standout recognition for user experience and implementation, securing awards for Best Usability, Easiest to Use, Easiest Setup, and Fastest Implementation. Additional accolades include Best Support, Easiest to Do Business With, and Best Estimated ROI, underscoring its commitment to customer success and tangible business outcomes. The "Users Love Us" badge is awarded after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars or higher.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Its awards are based on authentic, timely reviews from business users, providing a transparent benchmark of product satisfaction and market presence.

"These awards, especially the 'Users Love Us' distinction, are a direct reflection of our community's success and their voice," said Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "Earning top marks for ease of use, fast implementation, and strong ROI validates our mission to make powerful ecommerce tools accessible and effective for every entrepreneur. This genuine user affection is the ultimate metric for our team."

The recognition highlights Sellvia's focus on creating an intuitive and results-driven platform for online sellers. Entrepreneurs interested in experiencing the platform can launch a store at no cost .

About Sellvia:

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

