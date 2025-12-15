Solytics Partners Named to RegTech100 2026 for Transforming AI Governance and Financial Crime Risk Through an Integrated Enterprise Ecosystem

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Solytics Partners, a global AI-native risk and compliance technology firm, has been named to the RegTech100 2026, FinTech Global's annual list recognizing the world's most innovative regulatory technology providers. The recognition highlights Solytics Partners' leadership in AI Governance, Model Risk Management, Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Trade & Market Conduct Surveillance, as well as its ability to operationalize responsible AI at enterprise scale.

Selected from hundreds of global contenders, the RegTech100 honors companies delivering measurable regulatory impact and real-world transformation. Solytics Partners' inclusion reflects the growing demand for integrated platforms that help financial institutions deploy AI, ML, and GenAI with confidence, transparency, and full lifecycle oversight-from GenAI intake to continuous monitoring.

Building the Industry's First Unified AI & Model Risk Ecosystem

As financial institutions accelerate AI adoption, regulatory scrutiny around explainability, fairness, resilience, and auditability continues to rise. Solytics Partners addresses these challenges through a single, integrated AI and model risk ecosystem that embeds GenAI governance within existing model risk frameworks, eliminating siloed and fragmented oversight.

The Solytics Partners platform supports the full AI governance lifecycle, including centralized intake, inventory management, independent validation, safety and bias assessments, hallucination detection, scenario testing, and continuous monitoring for drift and performance risk. Embedded workflows enable automated approvals, policy enforcement, and audit-ready traceability, while GenAI guardrails align with global regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, PRA SS1/23, OSFI E-23, MAS TRM, and RBI guidelines.

Advancing Financial Crime Compliance Through Intelligence-Led Detection

The RegTech100 recognition also acknowledges Solytics Partners' impact on financial crime prevention and AML/KYC modernization. Its intelligence-driven approach combines advanced analytics, entity resolution, behavioral intelligence, and contextual risk scoring to enable continuous monitoring across onboarding, payments, transactions, and investigations. Institutions benefit from reduced false positives, improved investigative accuracy, and stronger regulatory outcomes.

Modernizing Trade & Market Conduct Surveillance

Solytics Partners also enhances trade and market conduct surveillance with enriched data quality checks, correlation analytics, misconduct pattern detection, and GenAI-supported investigation workflows. These capabilities improve detection accuracy, uncover hidden behavioral risks, and streamline investigations without disrupting existing systems.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners provides AI-native platforms for AI & GenAI Governance, Model Risk Management, Financial Crime Compliance, and Trade & Market Conduct Surveillance. Its integrated ecosystem helps financial institutions build transparent, resilient, and regulator-ready AI and risk environments at scale.

Learn more at www.solytics-partners.com.

Media Contact

Deepak Mehta

Investor Relations

deepak.mehta@solytics-partners.com

+1-646-822-3440

SOURCE: Solytics Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solytics-partners-named-to-regtech100-2026-for-transforming-ai-gover-1116988