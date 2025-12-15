Mondo, A Staffing Agency Leader, Releases Its 2026 Salary Guide

For the 9th consecutive year, Mondo releases its industry-defining salary guide.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / MONDO, the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT, Tech, and Digital Marketing talent, has published its 2026 Salary Guide, breaking down the roles and jobs across the technology, creative, and digital marketing industries. This guide is designed to provide the latest industry insights and salary ranges, helping to inform hiring strategies and provide salary transparency.

Key Salary Insights:

Increased emphasis on employee experience : Retention is becoming a core growth lever.

"Remote Effect" intensifies : 48% of hybrid and remote employees would trade up to 8% of their salary to maintain flexibility

Skill-based hiring continues to rise: 67% of U.S. employers now use skills-based hiring practices to identify strong candidates. Fewer than 40% of employers still use GPA as a screening criterion.

More about the guide here and examples of in-demand roles:

Vice President, Business Intelligence, $129,560

Artificial Intelligence Consultant, $208,000

Web Developer, $218,400

Graphic Designer, $83,200

UI/UX Designer, 125,000

Director, Digital Marketing, $85,000

Email Marketing Manager, $110,240

"For the past 9 years, Mondo has released its cutting-edge salary guide, continuing to provide in-demand information for anyone making hiring moves in 2026. With our 84% fulfillment rate, Mondo understands first-hand the importance of building a team that gets it and gets it done. By sharing our industry insights for the coming year, we are hopeful other companies can find similar success." ~ Stephanie Wernick Barker, President, Mondo

The employment landscape is constantly evolving. By focusing on key industry and salary trends, Mondo offers valuable insight into this shifting landscape. The 2026 Salary Guide serves as a compass for hiring managers, job seekers, and business owners, as one strategic hire can significantly impact everything-momentum, bandwidth, and the bottom line.

Download the 2026 Salary Guide now!

About Mondo

Mondo has earned its award-winning reputation as a reliable resource for recruitment industry data, holding a coveted spot on the Forbes Top 200 Best Professional Recruiting Firms list. Mondo's annual salary guide continues to be referenced by trusted, popular media outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal. Mondo was also named one of 2022's "Fastest Growing Firms" by Staffing Industry Experts, or SIA, and greater yet, Mondo's first female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker, was named a finalist for the Stevie "Female Executive of the Year" and "Female Thought Leader of the Year' Awards.

