DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Introduces AI DevOps Engineers to Redefine How Teams Build and Operate Infrastructure

For the first time, companies can amplify human teams by leveraging agentic workflows to provision, troubleshoot, and optimize infrastructure safely and effectively across six domains

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / DuploCloud, the leader in AI-powered DevOps automation, announced the launch of AI DevOps Engineers, ushering in a new era of intelligent, execution-driven DevOps.

As AI reshapes software operations, DevOps teams are still stretched thin between maintaining infrastructure, ensuring compliance, and meeting aggressive release timelines. DuploCloud's new products directly address this unspoken gap in how companies scale, bridging the divide between product ambition and operational capacity.

Unlike traditional AI assistants that only make recommendations, DuploCloud's AI DevOps Engineers execute real DevOps work. They provision, troubleshoot, and optimize infrastructure safely within guardrails, amplifying the output of human teams without adding headcount.

Each AI DevOps Engineer specializes in a domain, such as Kubernetes, observability, compliance, cost optimization, or architecture management, and is powered by DuploCloud's orchestration layer that connects the AI DevOps agents, DevOps tools, infrastructure, and end users. Teams can also build and deploy their own AI DevOps Engineers using the same platform, customizing them to their environment and workflows.

DuploCloud offers a conversational interface where teams can triage tickets, trigger deployments, and resolve incidents alongside these AI engineers. It combines human oversight with AI execution, reducing mean time to resolution and ensuring full compliance visibility.

"Our mission is to make DevOps as autonomous as it is secure," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "We're giving teams AI engineers that don't just recommend fixes-they act. That means DevOps teams can finally keep pace with product roadmaps, focus on strategy, and accelerate innovation."

DuploCloud's backers share strong conviction in this direction, viewing the company's AI-first approach as a defining shift in how infrastructure will be managed in the coming decade.

"DuploCloud is redefining DevOps automation by moving beyond advisory tools to agentic AI that executes real infrastructure work. Their approach addresses a critical market need by enabling engineering teams to deploy secure, compliant cloud environments at unprecedented speed and scale," said Manthan Shah, Principal at WestBridge Capital.

DuploCloud's platform integrates directly with AWS, Azure, and GCP to automate infrastructure provisioning, security, and compliance. Customers across SaaS, fintech, and healthcare industries use DuploCloud to deploy compliant environments in minutes while maintaining standards such as SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, FedRAMP, and ISO.

The new AI DevOps Engineers' capabilities are available immediately to all DuploCloud customers.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud delivers the AI DevOps Engineer, an always-on teammate that builds, secures, and manages cloud infrastructure with built-in security and compliance. Founded by the original engineers behind Microsoft Azure, DuploCloud helps teams scale DevOps efficiently, reduce operational overhead, and accelerate innovation.

Learn more at www.duplocloud.com .

