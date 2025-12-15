Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fixing the Number and Election of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5), and all five (5) of the nominees listed in Kingfisher's management information circular dated November 18, 2025, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, which is a rolling stock option plan that permits the issuance of up to an aggregate of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from time to time, was approved by shareholders.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region at with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 88,927,226 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the results of the Meeting. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

