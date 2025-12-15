The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 16 December 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060257814 Name: Zealand Pharma Volume before change: 71,364,728 shares (DKK 71,364,728) Change: 150,317 shares (DKK 150,317) Volume after change: 71,515,045 shares (DKK 71,515,045) Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 90.70 - 124,355 shares

· DKK 141 - 5,820 shares

· DKK 224.40 - 20,142 shares Denomination: DKK 1 Short name: ZEAL Orderbook ID: 78587

