Marathon Asset Management ("Marathon"), a leading global credit manager with more than $24 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce the closing of a junior capital financing to EXALTA Group ("EXALTA" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Montagu. Marathon led the financing that supported the formation of EXALTA through the strategic merger of three Montagu-owned companies including Intech, Resolve Surgical Technologies, and Tyber Medical.

The transaction marks one of many successful transactions for Marathon's European Credit business in the healthcare sector, where the firm has a knowledge-based advantage with a dedicated Healthcare Finance business and specialized medical advisory board providing sector insight to middle market companies.

EXALTA is a global leader in orthopaedic contract design and manufacturing for spine, trauma, extremities, sports medicine and enabling technology providing comprehensive solutions to OEMs within the medical technology industry. EXALTA's facilities span across the U.S., France, and Malaysia providing a global operation focused on delivering improved patient outcomes worldwide through speed, innovation, and integration.

"We are pleased to partner with the EXALTA management team and Montagu to provide a bespoke capital solution to form a leading supplier of crucial medical systems," said Bruce Richards, CEO and Chairman of Marathon. "Our Private Credit platform is built as a comprehensive offering that provides sponsors, companies, and asset owners direct corporate loans, asset-based loans, and capital solutions, including senior and junior financings from $50 million to $500 million."

About Marathon Asset Management:

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Public and Private Credit markets with over $24 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of Private Credit: Direct Lending, Asset-Based Lending and Opportunistic as well as the spectrum of Public Credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 and is managed by Bruce Richards (Co-Founder CEO) and Louis Hanover (Co-Founder CIO) and employs more than 195 professionals, with eight Partners. Its corporate headquarters are in New York City, and it has offices in London, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marathonfund.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215879307/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson Joshua Rosen

pro-marathon@prosek.com