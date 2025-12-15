Anzeige
Montag, 15.12.2025
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
15.12.2025 15:06 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Seven of the Top 10 IPOs in 2025 List on NYSE

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 15th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher early Monday as a busy week of economic data begins, with non-farm payrolls and retail sales Tuesday, and November CPI Thursday.
  • Seven of the ten largest IPOs of 2025 debuted on the NYSE, including Circle, Figma, and Klarna.
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin said the 2026 priority is "maintaining momentum and simplifying the path for companies to go public while preserving U.S. markets' reputation as the world's most trusted, liquid, and competitive."
  • Baron Capital founder and CEO Ron Baron rings the Opening Bell to celebrate the launch of Baron Active ETFs; tune in to NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET for his remarks.
  • Dr. Martin Makary joins NewYorkBIO's Life Science Showcase for a fireside chat on modernizing FDA processes to boost drug development efficiency and U.S. competitiveness.

Opening Bell
Baron Funds celebrates the listings of new ETFs

Closing Bell
Equable Shares celebrates the listings of its new ETFs

