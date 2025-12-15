DREO to Reveal Its Next-Generation AIoT Direction at CES 2026

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO today announced its participation in CES 2026, where it will present the next stage of its human-centric home vision. Under the theme "Ignite the Senses, Amplified by DREO AI," the company will share how its evolving AIoT ecosystem is shaping a future where comfort becomes intuitive, adaptive, and quietly supportive of everyday well-being.

A New Moment for AI at Home

The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for consumer AI, with models becoming significantly more capable, efficient, and cost-effective. For DREO, this shift aligns with years of groundwork, supported by a global base of over 20 million users, with natural device entry points across air comfort and kitchen categories, and deep engineering in airflow, sensing, and precision cooking.

Entering 2026 is the moment when our foundations, scale, and technology maturity come together to share this vision more openly.

The Vision Behind DREO's Evolving AIoT Ecosystem

At CES, DREO will showcase the potential for a future where device-level control shifts to a home that quietly anticipates and adapts. This direction reflects DREO's long-term AIoT ambition: enabling homes that proactively adjust to support comfort and well-being as a natural part of daily life.

To demonstrate this, DREO will feature early expressions of its AI capabilities, including AI-powered cooking enabled by the upcoming ChefMaker 2 Combi Fryer Series. These demonstrations offer visitors a first glimpse into how DREO's human-centric, adaptive approach is beginning to take shape as AI and hardware become more deeply integrated.

The DREO AI Sensory Lab will further bring this future to life through a proof-of-concept environment where airflow, lighting, and climate respond in intuitive, synchronized ways, providing a tangible preview of what proactive, AI-orchestrated comfort could one day feel like inside the home.

"Comfort shouldn't require effort," said Joshua Gunn, VP of DREO. "We're imagining how the home can quietly anticipate your needs, and let well-being happen naturally."

A Glimpse at What DREO Will Tease at CES

Alongside the AIoT showcase, DREO will briefly preview several additions to its 2026 roadmap, including:

a new direction in personal cooling that challenges what people expect cooling at home to feel like

continued expansion of DREO's Smart Kitchen lineup, introducing new ways to simplify everyday routines around drinks and water

ongoing evolution of DREO's sensory technologies, including advances in dynamic lighting and motion-aware airflow system

These innovations illustrate how DREO aims to bring environmental comfort, culinary experiences, and IoT coordination together through AI-enhanced design.

Join DREO at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #52332, January 6-9, 2026, to explore how AI is beginning to reshape the home of tomorrow.

ABOUT DREO

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 20 million users. Proudly becoming the No. 1 Household Fan and Space Heater Brand on Amazon U.S. for two consecutive years* and the No. 1 Tower Fan Brand in the U.S.** DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

For more details visit: https://www.DREO.com/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DREOHome

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/DREO.home/

https://www.instagram.com/DREO.kitchen/

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@DREOhome

*Source: Ranking based on Stackline data for Amazon US retail sales of household fans and space heaters from January 2023 to January 2025.

**Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Tower Fans, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan - Dec 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845135/DREO_2026_CES.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreo-to-reveal-its-next-generation-aiot-direction-at-ces-2026-302641927.html