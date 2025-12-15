Anzeige
Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) 
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Dec-2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) 
 
DEALING DATE: 12/12/2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1626.0050 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1427170 
 
CODE: UCAP 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1079841513 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UCAP 
LEI Code:   549300GXEGXYW3PZ6G58 
Sequence No.: 411532 
EQS News ID:  2245954 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245954&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
