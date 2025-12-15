Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (the "Company" or "Peruvian Metals") announces that, following regulatory approval, the closing of the previously-announced transaction (the "Transaction") with Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver") (TSXV: RYO) to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C. (the "Subsidiary"), a Peruvian corporation, which holds mining rights in the Maria Norte project (the "Maria Norte Property") located in Peru. The details and the terms of the Transaction are summarized in the Company's previous press releases on March 26 and October 28, 2025.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, on closing, Rio Silver has acquired from Peruvian 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Subsidiary. In consideration, Rio Silver issued to Peruvian 3,999,999 common shares of the Company, representing 9.27 of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital and in addition, the Company will be paying an aggregate of US$250,000 by making semi-annual payments to Peruvian over a period of five years commencing on June 15, 2025.

Jeffrey Reeder, CEO and Chairman of Peruvian Metals, commented: "We are very pleased to have completed the transaction with Rio Silver. Peruvian Metals now has significant interest in Rio Silver and will indirectly benefit from any exploration or development success. Management has over 30 years of successful exploration experience in Peru and has generated internally several projects that has attracted major mining companies such as Rio Tinto, First Quantum, Rio Alto, IAM Gold and Mexican miner Industrias Peñoles. The Company will continue to focus the Company's direction into the Peruvian gold and silver space in Northern Peru with our Palta Dorada, Yanayco and Minas Vizca projects while enjoying positive cash flow from our Aguila Norte Processing Plant. Peruvian Metal shareholder's will continue to benefit from our Company's ability to identify and acquire prospective mineral projects throughout the country."

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278049

Source: Peruvian Metals Corp.