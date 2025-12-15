Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Paladin Power Inc. ("Paladin" or the "Company") today announced it has engaged Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis"), a FINRA-member broker-dealer and investment bank, to provide advisory services in connection with the Company's evaluation and preparation for potential capital markets pathways, including the assessment of a possible initial public offering (IPO), subject to market conditions, regulatory requirements and the completion of customary due diligence.

Under the engagement, Aegis will work with Paladin as the company evaluates capital markets readiness, potential listing options and other strategic financing alternatives.

"Tougher grids, rising energy costs and growing demand for energy independence are accelerating adoption of resilient power solutions," said Ted Thomas, CEO of Paladin Power. "Engaging Aegis is a meaningful step in our long-term strategy as we evaluate potential capital markets opportunities and continue building shareholder value."

Paladin Power develops integrated energy storage systems designed to deliver full-property, all-circuits power from a single system, including HVAC, high-demand appliances, large motor loads and direct EV charging through its bidirectional inverter. The system uses fire-safe, solid-state graphene batteries, supports true off-grid operation without performance loss, and can integrate with solar, wind, generators, or the traditional grid. This design is intended to reduce or eliminate the need for multiple stacked systems that may be required by other products in the market.

A recent report by UBS estimates the U.S. may need 100 to 200 gigawatts of new power capacity over the next decade to support AI-driven electricity demand. This analysis highlights the growing importance of distributed, behind-the-meter energy solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's evaluation of potential capital markets strategies and a possible IPO. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, due diligence outcomes and other factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

No Assurance of IPO

There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue or complete an IPO or any public offering, or that any registration statement that may be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") will be declared effective, or that any transaction will be completed on the timing or terms currently contemplated, or at all.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Paladin Power

Paladin Power is a U.S.-based energy storage technology company delivering reliable, resilient power for homes, businesses and community-scale applications. The company is U.S.-veteran-owned and led. It offers a fully integrated, all-circuits energy storage system powered by proprietary inverter technology, solid-state graphene batteries and advanced IoT controls. Engineered for full-property loads from a single installation and capable of operating fully off-grid or alongside solar, wind, generators or the traditional grid for decades, Paladin provides a modern, cost-efficient alternative for customers facing rising utility costs and increasing grid instability.

For more information about Paladin and its innovative energy storage solutions, visit www.paladinpower.com.

