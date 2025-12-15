Edison Investment Research Limited

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with improved performance under new manager Isaac Thong, who joined Aberdeen's Singapore-based Asia Pacific Equities team as a senior investment director in May 2025. He is making his mark in terms of increased portfolio activity as he and investment director Eric Chan have reduced the active geographic positions and increased stock-specific risk. Recent results are encouraging and are building on the company's longer-term record of outperformance. In early 2025, AAIF's board announced an enhanced dividend policy and a three-year continuation vote, which should increase the company's appeal to both existing and prospective shareholders.

