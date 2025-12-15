Designalytics: Design Driving Growth: Seven CPG Brands Recognized For Sales-Boosting Package Redesigns

The 2025 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards Spotlight Redesigns that Sparked Significant Sales Increases
ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Today, seven consumer-packaged-goods brands were named winners of the sixth-annual Designalytics Effectiveness Awards, as each demonstrated the power of package design to drive dramatic brand growth.
Unlike traditional design competitions, the selection process for the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards is entirely data-driven - based on in-market sales performance and robust quantitative consumer testing of each redesign.* This year, hundreds of package redesigns launched in the U.S. from July 2022 to September 2024 were considered.
"It's more clear than ever that design can spark growth for CPG brands. Yet according to our data, about 62% of package redesigns either hurt sales or have no appreciable impact," said Steve Lamoureux, founder and CEO of Designalytics. "This is an enormous opportunity that's being missed. In the sixth year of our awards, we're once again pleased to celebrate the CPG brands who are actually seizing the opportunity. These redesigns show that with the right consumer-driven process and top-notch creative talent, design can unlock significant growth."
Some factors contributing to these brands' success include:
Respecting the brand's essence-Combining a deep understanding of existing equities with forward-looking strategy
Testing to learn, not just to validate-Embracing early and iterative creative exploration, guided by quantitative consumer feedback
Consumer education-Communicating how a product is best enjoyed clearly and compellingly
Benefits over "badges"-Eschewing certain certifications in order to highlight benefits
Function-first communication-Emphasizing functional benefits in order to differentiate positioning and improve shoppability
Meet the winning brands
Download the full report for more information about each winner, including sales data and in-depth commentary from the brand and agency teams.
BUILT (Grand Prize)
Manufacturer: BUILT
Agency: Interact Brands
Took inspiration from the candy-bar aisle to transform packaging for its protein-rich "puff."
Growth: 200%
Nuun
Manufacturer: Nestlé Health Science
Agency: Internal
Surged in hyper-competitive space by adapting its packaging for better communication and shoppability.
Growth: 7.9%
Top Fox
Manufacturer: Top Fox
Agency: Interact Brands
Leaned into flavor, color cues, and seeds-as-a-snack positioning.
Growth: 54%
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer
Manufacturer: Kenvue
Agency: Internal
Boosted consumer preference by strategically modifying communication and better aligning with the brand's portfolio.
Growth: 7.5%
Laoban
Manufacturer: Laoban
Agency: Sabik Design
Masterfully added taste imagery to an already charmingly quirky package.
Growth: 296%
Oikos Triple Zero
Manufacturer: Danone
Agency: Internal
Simple-yet-brilliant shifts in communication hierarchy helped this category mainstay scoop up sales.
Growth: 18%
Solely
Manufacturer: Solely International
Agency: Fortnight Collective & Bex Brands
Bold, colorful, straightforward-this "nothing but the fruit" brand leaned into simplicity and won big.
Growth: 61%
Looking ahead: The 2026 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards call for entries is open. Learn more about eligibility and how to apply here.
*Reported growth numbers are based on third-party sales data; post-redesign sales were compared to sales from the same period during the prior year.
