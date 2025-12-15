Designalytics: Design Driving Growth: Seven CPG Brands Recognized For Sales-Boosting Package Redesigns

The 2025 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards Spotlight Redesigns that Sparked Significant Sales Increases

ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Today, seven consumer-packaged-goods brands were named winners of the sixth-annual Designalytics Effectiveness Awards, as each demonstrated the power of package design to drive dramatic brand growth.

Unlike traditional design competitions, the selection process for the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards is entirely data-driven - based on in-market sales performance and robust quantitative consumer testing of each redesign.* This year, hundreds of package redesigns launched in the U.S. from July 2022 to September 2024 were considered.

"It's more clear than ever that design can spark growth for CPG brands. Yet according to our data, about 62% of package redesigns either hurt sales or have no appreciable impact," said Steve Lamoureux, founder and CEO of Designalytics. "This is an enormous opportunity that's being missed. In the sixth year of our awards, we're once again pleased to celebrate the CPG brands who are actually seizing the opportunity. These redesigns show that with the right consumer-driven process and top-notch creative talent, design can unlock significant growth."

Some factors contributing to these brands' success include:

Respecting the brand's essence -Combining a deep understanding of existing equities with forward-looking strategy

Testing to learn, not just to validate -Embracing early and iterative creative exploration, guided by quantitative consumer feedback

Consumer education -Communicating how a product is best enjoyed clearly and compellingly

Benefits over "badges" -Eschewing certain certifications in order to highlight benefits

Function-first communication-Emphasizing functional benefits in order to differentiate positioning and improve shoppability

Meet the winning brands

Download the full report for more information about each winner, including sales data and in-depth commentary from the brand and agency teams.

BUILT (Grand Prize)

Manufacturer: BUILT

Agency: Interact Brands

Took inspiration from the candy-bar aisle to transform packaging for its protein-rich "puff."

Growth: 200%

Nuun

Manufacturer: Nestlé Health Science

Agency: Internal

Surged in hyper-competitive space by adapting its packaging for better communication and shoppability.

Growth: 7.9%

Top Fox

Manufacturer: Top Fox

Agency: Interact Brands

Leaned into flavor, color cues, and seeds-as-a-snack positioning.

Growth: 54%

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer

Manufacturer: Kenvue

Agency: Internal

Boosted consumer preference by strategically modifying communication and better aligning with the brand's portfolio.

Growth: 7.5%

Laoban

Manufacturer: Laoban

Agency: Sabik Design

Masterfully added taste imagery to an already charmingly quirky package.

Growth: 296%

Oikos Triple Zero

Manufacturer: Danone

Agency: Internal

Simple-yet-brilliant shifts in communication hierarchy helped this category mainstay scoop up sales.

Growth: 18%

Solely

Manufacturer: Solely International

Agency: Fortnight Collective & Bex Brands

Bold, colorful, straightforward-this "nothing but the fruit" brand leaned into simplicity and won big.

Growth: 61%

Looking ahead: The 2026 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards call for entries is open. Learn more about eligibility and how to apply here.

*Reported growth numbers are based on third-party sales data; post-redesign sales were compared to sales from the same period during the prior year.



