Critical Metals Corp: CRML Announces Another Set of Outstanding Rare Earth Elements Results From Its 2024 Drilling Program at Tanbreez. These Elements & Results Include: Niobium Pentoxide of Up to 1,746 ppm, Cerium Dioxide 1711 ppm, Gallium ...

GREENLAND, TANBREEZ ASSET DRILLING REE HIGHLIGHTS:

Consistent Rare Earth Grades: TREO grades range from 0.39% to 0.54%, with heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) representing approximately ~25-27% TREO.

Strategic Metals: Gallium oxide (~97 ppm), hafnium oxide (~350 ppm), yttrium oxide (~742 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,630 ppm) are consistently present, alongside zirconium (1.55-1.97%), niobium, and tantalum-supporting multi-commodity potential.

Potential: The Fjord area remains open along strike and demonstrates strong vertical grade continuity, indicating significant potential for resource growth.

Mineralisation is confirmed to occur consistently from surface.

A1-24 40m @ 0.48% TREOY (27% HREO)

103ppm Ga2O5, 403ppm HfO2, 1711ppm CeO2, 1513ppm Nb2O5 A2-24 41m @ 0.51% TREOY (27% HREO),

96ppm Ga2O5, 393ppm HfO2, 1850ppm CeO2, 1685ppm Nb2O5 B-24 59m @ 0.41% TREOY (27% HREO),

100ppm Ga2O5, 396ppm HfO2, 1727ppm CeO2, 1623ppm Nb2O5 C-24 65.3m @ 0.54% TREOY (27% HREO),

89ppm Ga2O5, 410ppm HfO2, 1959ppm CeO2, 1727ppm Nb2O5 D-24 63m @ 0.42% TREOY (27% HREO),

99ppm Ga2O5, 315ppm HfO2, 1511ppm CeO2, 1336ppm Nb2O5 E-24 62.3m @ 0.39% TREOY (27% HREO),

93ppm Ga2O5, 330ppm HfO2, 1407ppm CeO2, 1328ppm Nb2O5 F-24 72m @ 0.4% TREOY (27% HREO),

93ppm Ga2O5, 312ppm HfO2, 1462ppm CeO2, 1256ppm Nb2O5 G-24 54.6m @ 0.46% TREOY (27% HREO),

97ppm Ga2O5, 360ppm HfO2, 1610ppm CeO2, 1400ppm Nb2O5 H-24 69.6m @ 0.39% TREOY (27% HREO),

101ppm Ga2O5, 304ppm HfO2, 1406ppm CeO2, 1218ppm Nb2O5 K-24 203.2m @ 0.48% TREOY (27% HREO),

96ppm Ga2O5, 366ppm HfO2, 1700ppm CeO2, 1334ppm Nb2O5 O-24 53.4m @ 0.4% TREOY (27% HREO),

98ppm Ga2O5, 319ppm HfO2, 1453ppm CeO2, 1282ppm Nb2O5 P-24 97.8m @ 0.35% TREOY (27% HREO),

97ppm Ga2O5, 281ppm HfO2, 1268ppm CeO2, 1140ppm Nb2O5 X-24 63.7m @ 0.56% TREOY (27% HREO),

87ppm Ga2O5, 484ppm HfO2, 1955ppm CeO2, 1746ppm Nb2O5

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading a critical minerals development company, is pleased to announce that the final results for the 2024 drilling program have now been received at the Fjord area of the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland. The drilling campaign was designed to extend known mineralization and refine the geological model of the area. These results will enable the Company to prepare a revised Mineral Resource Estimate and advance subsequent mine planning studies.

Despite logistical challenges related to sample processing and transport, and extended assay turnaround times and quality assurance checks, the results confirm consistent rare earth grades and highlight strategic metals including gallium, hafnium, cerium and yttrium - reinforcing Tanbreez's position as a world-class critical minerals deposit.





Figure 1. Project Summary Plan (WGS84 zone 23N)





Figure 2. 2024 Diamond Drilling Resource Confirmation (Fjord Area) (WGS84 zone 23N)

The 2024 diamond drilling campaign demonstrates consistent grades and mineralization both vertically and laterally supportive of higher confidence in mineral resource estimates and the potential for significant expansion of the current resource base.

The drilling continues to highlight the projects potential to host significant multi-commodity potential with associated Gallium oxide (~97 ppm), hafnium oxide (~350 ppm), yttrium oxide (~742 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,630 ppm) present, alongside zirconium (1.55-1.97%), niobium, and tantalum.

Project and Geological Setting

The Tanbreez Project (MIN 2020-54) is situated in southern Greenland, covering an area of approximately 18 km². The regional capital, Qaqortoq, lies 20 km to the south, and a regional airport at Narsarsuaq is in construction approximately 12 km south of the license area.

The Tanbreez deposit is classified as a peralkaline igneous Rare Earth Element (REE)-Zirconium (Zr) deposit and is hosted within the Ilímaussaq Alkaline Complex in South Greenland.

Kakortokite is the dominant host rock for mineralization at Tanbreez. Kakortokite is a rhythmically layered feldspar, arfvedsonite, aegirine, and eudialyte peralkaline cumulate (red/white/black bands) rock.

The primary REE-bearing mineral is eudialyte, which carries both light and heavy REEs, along with zirconium (Zr), cerium (Ce), Hafnium (Hf), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta). Eudialyte has low uranium (U) and thorium (Th), making it attractive for mining.

The unit is laterally persistent, with a surface footprint of approximately 5 × 2.5 km and a thickness of up to 350 m.

Mineralization is integral to the host fabric (eudialyte-dominant). The kakortokite ore is stratiform (primary magmatic layering). It is also lithological constrained (strata bound) but remains genetically magmatic.

The 2024 Drilling program targeted strike extensions of known mineralization and further refinement of the geological and mineralization model of the area. The primary objective of the program was to support an upgrade to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the deposit and to advance subsequent mine planning studies.

A total of 13 holes for 1,149.50 metres were drilled vertically with one angled hole to intersect sub-horizontal layers at true thickness.

The reported 2024 results show narrow TREO variance (~0.39-0.54% TREO) with stable ~27% HREO proportion across multiple vertical holes spaced along the Fjord kakortokite, aligning with a stratiform, laterally continuous magmatic layer.

TREO: ~0.39-0.524% (weighted downhole averages per hole).

HREO fraction: ~25-27% HREO.

Gallium oxide (~97 ppm), hafnium oxide (~350 ppm), yttrium oxide (~742 ppm), and cerium oxide (~1,630 ppm) are consistently present, alongside zirconium (1.55-1.97%), niobium, and tantalum





Oxide TREO HREO LREO HREO/TREO ZrO2 Ta2O5 Nb2O5 Ga2O5 HfO2 CeO2 Y2O3 Unit - - - - - ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Weighted Average Grade 0.44 0.12 0.33 25.44 1.74 120 1,396 96 355 1638 708 Percentile Grade Range 10% 0.39 0.10 0.29 25.6 1.55 103 1,226 89 306 1,406 629 25% 0.40 0.10 0.29 25.9 1.57 105 1,282 93 315 1,455 638 50% 0.42 0.11 0.33 26.1 1.77 115 1,336 97 360 1,655 759 75% 0.48 0.13 0.36 26.5 1.96 141 1,623 99 396 1,785 828 90% 0.54 0.14 0.40 27.1 1.97 154 1,718 100 408 1,923 857

TREO comprises the sum of La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3. No economic weighting has been applied (i.e., no NdPr or DyTb separated)

No grade cut-offs or metal equivalents have been applied; intersections represent true widths. And percentile ranges are based on the 25 th and 75 th percentiles.

All drilling and assay results, including both higher and lower grades, are reported to ensure balanced disclosure





Samples from the 2025 drilling field season which targeted the northern extension of the Fjord Deposit are still pending. Once received and interpreted, the Company intends to undertake an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Fjord deposit, followed by additional mine planning studies.

Planning for the 2026 Field Season is currently underway.

HoleID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Depth A1-24 452648 6748255 13.0 -90 0 40.00 A2-24 452648 6748256 12.9 -90 0 41.00 B-24 452672 6748355 6.0 -90 0 61.30 C-24 452725 6748305 24.5 -90 0 65.25 D-24 452782 6748350 25.3 -90 0 85.70 E-24 452726 6748410 7.0 -90 0 62.30 F-24 452866 6748303 63.3 -90 0 107.45 G-24 452722 6748352 16.0 -90 0 65.00 H-24 452951 6748331 72.2 -90 0 150.00 K-24 453182 6747925 320.7 -90 0 247.70 O-24 452851 6748419 23.4 -90 0 57.96 P-24 453123 6748575 36.6 -90 0 97.84 X-24 452655 6748246 14.6 -60 56 68.00 Total 1,149.50

Coordinates based on WGS1984 zone 23 North grid system

Qualified Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland, including the 2024 Fjord Deposit diamond drilling results, is based on and fairly represents information compiled and reviewed by Malcolm Castle, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).

Mr. Castle is an independent Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd and has more than sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit, and activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person under the JORC Code.

Mr. Castle has consented to the inclusion in this announcement of the matter based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Reference to Mineral Resources

This announcement refers to the Mineral Resource estimate for the Tanbreez Project first reported on 13 March 2025, which was based on the geological model originally completed in 2016. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that Mineral Resource estimate and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

No New Mineral Resource Estimate

The results reported here relate solely to Exploration Results from the 2024 confirmation drilling campaign. This announcement does not report or imply an updated Mineral Resource estimate.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have potential access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

