CECO Environmental Corp.: CECO Environmental Secures Record Order Exceeding $135 Million

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO" or the "Company"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, announced today it has booked its largest ever order exceeding $135 million. The order includes a comprehensive emissions management solution designed to deliver ultra-low emissions and acoustic and thermal performance, meeting or exceeding stringent environmental and community standards for a large-scale Texas-based natural gas power generation facility supporting data center expansion. With this milestone, CECO expects full-year 2025 bookings to surpass $1 billion, driving record backlog levels approaching or exceeding $800 million.

Todd Gleason, CECO's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We continue to build upon our multi-year track record of delivering record growth as our investments to sustain high-performance results are yielding strong returns. The tremendous activity in the energy transition and power generation sector is certainly exciting, and we are also well positioned to continue to benefit from strong orders and a growing pipeline in semiconductor production, natural gas infrastructure expansions, industrial reshoring and electrification, and our emerging leadership position in international industrial water treatment solution markets."

"We will meet with investors at conferences in December and in early 2026, and we wanted to provide an update on our record booking as well as trends in our most active markets. Additionally, our sales pipeline - which tracks opportunities expected to materialize in the next 18-to-24 months - continues to grow and is expected to eclipse $6 billion by the end of 2025. Our growth investments and dedicated associates continue to position CECO for ongoing, sustainable high performance," Gleason added.

CECO Environmental Recognized by Newsweek and Forbes

"I am proud to share that CECO was recently included in Newsweek's America's Greatest Companies 2025 list, our first time being recognized in this independent evaluation. And, for the third consecutive year, we are recognized by Forbes in their 2026 America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. These honors reflect our incredible teams and their commitment to delivering world-class solutions for our customers and generating sustainable growth. We are pleased to be recognized along with other prestigious, high-performance companies," Gleason concluded.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

