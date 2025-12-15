Vertosoft LLC Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Cloud and Software Solutions Contract via State of Utah

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Vertosoft is pleased to announce its selection as a Contractor under the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud and Software Solutions Portfolio, awarded by the lead state Utah. Contract number LS5028 begins on September 16, 2026, and will provide public agencies with convenient access to Vertosoft's cloud solutions through a competitively solicited cooperative purchasing agreement.

About NASPO:

The NASPO ValuePoint program leverages a lead-state procurement model to provide competitively negotiated, best-value contracts that benefit public agencies nationwide. The program is designed to promote purchasing transparency, encourage supplier competition, and ensure that agencies have access to high quality solutions that meet rigorous procurement standards. Through this structure, NASPO ValuePoint supports long term value and strengthens purchasing reliability across the public sector.

"NASPO ValuePoint provides an important pathway for agencies to procure proven technology solutions with confidence," said Ashlianne Shigley, Government Contracts Program Manager of Vertosoft. "Through this award, we look forward to partnering with agencies across the country to further advance their modernization efforts and adopt efficient cloud solutions."

Public agencies and eligible entities interested in procuring solutions under the NASPO ValuePoint contract can contact Ashlianne Shigley at NASPO@vertosoft.com, or visit Vertosoft's NASPO page for more information. Vertosoft also welcomes inquiries from states seeking to execute a Participating Addendum (PA), and these requests may be directed to the same contact information listed above.

About Vertosoft:

Vertosoft is a leading distributor of innovative technology solutions that advance public sector modernization. The company provides channel partners and suppliers with specialized expertise, strategic contract access, and secure, scalable resources designed to accelerate success in government markets.

