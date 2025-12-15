The United States Defense Logistics Agency Awards 6K Energy $1.9M Battery Network Program III Research and Development Program Grant for Cathode Active Material Development

Funding supports next-generation single-crystal NMC721 development using 6K's UniMelt microwave plasma platform

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., December 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Energy, a division of 6K Inc., today announced it has been awarded a $1.9 million Battery Network (BATTNET) Program III research and development grant from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the nation's logistics combat support agency. The award will accelerate domestic, sustainable production of critical lithium-ion battery materials through the development and scale-up of advanced single-crystal (SC) NMC721 cathode powders using 6K's UniMelt microwave plasma process.

Under the 12-month program, 6K Energy will focus on scaled synthesis, post-processing optimization, and performance validation of SC NMC721, including coin-cell and full-cell testing in partnership with a U.S.-based lithium-ion cell manufacturer. SC NMC721 is particularly well suited for the "All-US" cell voltage window of 2.5-4.35 V and meets demanding defense-relevant performance targets.

"We are excited about this program on many fronts," said Dr. Saurabh Ullal, CEO of 6K Inc. and President of 6K Energy. "This award recognizes the capabilities of our UniMelt platform and validates our ability to produce NMC721 domestically and sustainably. We appreciate the confidence that the DLA and the BATTNET program have placed in 6K Energy, and we believe this effort will accelerate the delivery of high-performance NMC721 materials critical to our nation's defense and energy security."

BATTNET is a designated Defense Operational Energy Program managed under the Defense Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Program. Its goal is to enhance battery logistics and performance by advancing manufacturing technologies through industry partnerships. Program priorities include strengthening the domestic supply chain, improving safety and shelf life, reducing premature disposal, and increasing overall battery availability for defense applications.

"Our single-crystal NMC811 and other high-nickel NMC materials have been sampled widely by OEMs and cell manufacturers with outstanding results," said Dr. Richard Holman, CTO of 6K Energy. "This BATTNET award gives us the opportunity to push the boundaries for NMC721 and again demonstrate that our UniMelt technology can deliver highly sought-after, high-quality battery materials at scale right here in the United States."

SC NMC721 offers compelling advantages over polycrystalline alternatives, including the elimination of intergranular cracking and reduced electrolyte reactivity, thanks to its lack of grain boundaries and inherently lower surface area. Conventional co-precipitation routes for SC NMC721 typically require long calcination times, flux additives, aggressive post-processing, and generate significant waste-challenges the UniMelt process is uniquely positioned to address.

6K's award-winning UniMelt production system is the world's only microwave, production-scale plasma platform capable of manufacturing advanced battery materials in a fast, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner. According to a Life Cycle Assessment conducted with Minviro, Ltd., 6K Energy's approach can reduce energy consumption by up to 50% compared with traditional NMC production routes. Combined with up to 50% reductions in processing cost, the UniMelt platform delivers the industry's first pathway to low-cost, ultra-sustainable cathode active material (CAM) production at scale. To learn more about the shifting landscape for battery material production, and to see the power of UniMelt, please visit 6KInc.com.

Notes for Editors

6K press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/about/news/

About 6K

6K Inc. produces and innovates UniMelt microwave plasma technology for the localized production of critical materials. 6K's UniMelt technology is applied across a vast range of markets, from additive manufacturing (6K Additive) and essential battery materials (6K Energy) to future growth sectors. UniMelt plasma creates a path for true sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy use, and utilizing recycled content to create a circular economy-all while reducing conversion cost and providing a secure, domestic supply chain. UniMelt is industrially operational, at scale, today, with our Headquarters and Battery Center of Excellence (N. North Andover, MA), and full-scale PlusCAM battery material manufacturing plant (Jackson, Tennessee). For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-united-states-defense-logistics-agency-awards-6k-energy-1-9m-battery-network-program-iii-research-and-development-program-grant-for-cathode-active-material-development-302642337.html