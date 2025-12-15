Apply for Centro Legal Hispano De Las Vegas's New Drive Smart, Live Safe Scholarship

Students attending trade schools, technical schools, colleges, and grad schools can apply to win $2,500.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas and its personal injury lawyers want to extend a helping hand to the next generation of students in the face of rising tuition costs. The Drive Smart, Live Safe Scholarship: How Students Can Help Prevent Drunk Driving in Their Communities promises $2,500 to a student who can thoughtfully present a plan for reducing the number of intoxicated drivers on the road.

Students at accredited United States trade schools, technical schools, colleges, universities, and graduate schools have until April 1, 2026, to complete their applications. This process requires students to write an original 1,000-word essay discussing how they can directly influence their community and prevent drunk drivers from driving on roads.

The scholarship selection committee encourages students to think critically about how they can raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving while promoting safe alternatives to getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk. Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas wants to celebrate the ambitions of student leaders who are already in the process of inspiring change in their communities.

The team asks that students complete their original essays without the assistance of AI to qualify for the scholarship's $2,500 award.

After April 1, 2026, the scholarship selection committee may take up to three months to choose its winning student. Please do not contact Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas with questions about the scholarship or the process of selecting a scholarship winner.

The team will communicate with its winning student and send their winnings to the academic institution of their choosing before announcing their name on Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas' website.

Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas and its personal injury lawyers wish all of their scholarship applicants the best of luck as they compete for the Drive Smart, Live Safe Scholarship: How Students Can Help Prevent Drunk Driving in Their Communities.

About Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas

The legal team with Centro Legal Hispano de Las Vegas believes in providing expert legal support to Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Reno, Elko, Carson City, Mesquite, Pahrump, Laughlin, Searchlight, Sparks, Tonopah, Winnemucca and other Nevada residents in need.

Residents throughout Nevada can count on Attorney Qumars Behzadi to represent them in and out of civil court as their cases progress. Mr. Behzadi received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2000, and after which he began to work for insurance companies and subsequently started his own firm to go to bat against insurance companies that wanted to take advantage of his clients.

His efforts have secured millions of dollars on behalf of victims in need of support. Learn more about how he can use his skills to your advantage with a free consultation.

