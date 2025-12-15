Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County: Private Equity Partners Drive Habitat's Mission Forward with Third Annual Private Equity Community Build in 2026

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is proud to announce the third annual Private Equity Community Build, an impactful, sector-wide day of service and annual fundraiser led by AE Industrial Partners, Comvest Partners, Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Norwest Mezzanine Partners, Sun Capital Partners, and numerous additional firms across the financial, legal, and insurance industries. The event will take place on Friday, January 23, 2026, in Lake Worth Beach, uniting the region's private equity ecosystem in a powerful effort to expand access to affordable housing opportunities.

More than 140 volunteers, representing private equity firms and supporting organizations including law firms, advisory groups, and insurance partners, will participate in a hands-on home build and repair blitz, advancing Habitat's mission of providing safe, stable housing for families in need. This year, participating firms have committed their support in advance, reflecting the event's growing momentum and deepening industry-wide investment. Collectively, the initiative aims to generate $400,000 to support new home construction and critical home repairs throughout Palm Beach County.

The Private Equity Community Build is co-chaired once again by Russell Kreutter, Partner at Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, and Kevin Elwell, M&A Tax Partner at Crowe, LLP and board member at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, two leaders who helped launch and grow the event over the past three years.

"The Private Equity Community Build showcases what can happen when industry leaders unite to create meaningful change," said Julia Murphy, Chief Advancement Officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. "Seeing this initiative grow into its third year with even stronger participation is both inspiring and deeply impactful. The commitment of these partners is helping build stability and opportunity for families across our community."

Kreutter, a longtime Habitat volunteer who has built homes with affiliates in Southeast Asia, Florida, and beyond, continues to champion the event's mission. Elwell, a dedicated Habitat leader since 2016, noted the significance of the momentum the event has gained each year.

In a joint statement, Kreutter and Elwell shared: "Watching this initiative grow from its first year to its third has been extraordinary. With more partners, more volunteers, and a shared commitment to strengthening our community, we're honored to support Habitat's mission and help local families build a foundation for the future."

Confirmed sponsors include AE Industrial Partners, Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Comvest Partners, NMP Capital, Sun Capital Partners, Gunster, Bank of America, the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Akerman LLP, Lockton, Crowe, LLP, Configure Partners, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP (KTS), PwC, Ernst & Young, LLP (EY), Willis Towers Watson Northeast, Inc. (WTW), RSM US LLP, DLA Piper LLP (US), FTI Consulting, Lazard, Harris Williams, and Hubbard Radio, the event's Exclusive Radio Sponsor.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is a 501©(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International, serving Palm Beach County. Families and individuals needing safe and affordable housing partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

