No builder truly builds alone. Every project relies on a network of people, expertise and ideas working together. Too often, construction professionals face challenges in isolation. They are forced to solve problems on their own, swap tips only at the occasional trade show or scroll through fragmented social media groups for advice that may or may not work.



That's why Buildertrend, the leading construction management platform, is proud to introduce Community by Buildertrend. This all-new digital hub is built exclusively for pros who know the best solutions are born from real conversations with peers who've walked the same path. As part of Buildertrend's comprehensive construction software platform, this breakthrough feature is built to connect builders with real answers, peer-to-peer learning and a network designed to make the industry stronger, together.

A construction community platform with purpose

"As we approach our 20th anniversary, this launch proves we have our finger on the pulse of what matters to our builders," said Dan Houghton, CEO and co-founder of Buildertrend. "They need connection, collaboration and opportunity to scale their business faster. Community by Buildertrend breaks down industry silos and gives builders a stronger foundation for that success."

Unlike fragmented social media groups or local associations, Community is purpose-built for construction. With verified members, curated spaces and Buildertrend-exclusive resources, Community brings together builders across the global network in one trusted hub.

What builders gain inside Community by Buildertrend

Members are empowered to access features designed to make building smarter and collaboration easier:

Real conversations: Open discussions with industry peers to share wins, challenges and practical solutions.

Open discussions with industry peers to share wins, challenges and practical solutions. Peer-powered learning: Advice from pros who've faced the same problems and found a proven path forward.

Advice from pros who've faced the same problems and found a proven path forward. Exclusive resources: Product news, training opportunities and expert-led tips to maximize Buildertrend.

Product news, training opportunities and expert-led tips to maximize Buildertrend. Focused groups: Specialty spaces for custom home builders, remodelers, eco-builders, project managers, bookkeepers and more.

Specialty spaces for custom home builders, remodelers, eco-builders, project managers, bookkeepers and more. Celebration and support: A place to mark milestones, swap stories and connect with people who speak the same language.

Early members already see immediate value

For members with early access to Community by Buildertrend, the value was immediate. "As a builder, nothing is more powerful than hearing how another pro overcame the same obstacle I'm facing," said Ben Copenhaver, Co-Founder of CopeGrand Homes. "Community by Buildertrend puts that wisdom right at my fingertips. It's like having a trusted roundtable of peers whenever I need it."

Beyond digital: Building real-world connections

While Community by Buildertrend thrives online, its reach extends into the real world. Members can carry connections into exclusive trainings with Buildertrend University and virtual panels. Eventually, with the goal of connecting builders with regional meetups and local events; all built to power relationships that extend beyond the screen.

"Community by Buildertrend is about more than product adoption," said Kate Vazquez, Senior Manager of Community at Buildertrend. "It's about professional growth and building a stronger industry together. Whether our members are brand new to Buildertrend or seasoned veterans, Community supports them at every stage of their journey."

Stronger together: No builder builds alone

In construction, surprises are inevitable. But now, with the power of Community by Buildertrend, no builder builds alone. It's an always-on hub where pros problem-solve faster, stay ahead of industry trends and grow together. As the leader in construction management software, Buildertrend is proud to help break industry barriers by transforming isolation into actionable collaboration.

To learn more about Community by Buildertrend, visit this link: https://buildertrend.com/community-by-buildertrend/.









CopeGrand Homes using Buildertrend on a recent build

About Buildertrend

Great builders don't simply manage projects; they run successful businesses. That's where Buildertrend comes in. As the leading residential construction management platform, we give contractors the power to control their financials, schedules, team workflows and client relationships: all in one system. No more juggling disconnected tools or guessing on profitability. With nearly two decades of industry expertise, Buildertrend helps builders work smarter, scale faster and stay ahead of the competition. Learn more about Buildertrend by visiting Buildertrend.com and on our socials @buildertrend.

About CopeGrand Homes

CopeGrand Homes is Charleston's premier custom home builder, recognized five years running as the region's #1 choice for luxury builds and renovations. Founded by brothers Adam and Ben Copenhaver, the company is known for its signature "Grand Experience" - a client-first process built on collaboration, craftsmanship and transparent communication. From timeless design to energy-efficient building science, CopeGrand Homes delivers custom residences and renovations that blend elegance, innovation and enduring quality. Learn more at CopeGrandHomes.com.

