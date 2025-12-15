Market trends suggest battery energy storage systems (BESS) will likely operate 1.5 cycles per day, bringing the effective storage cost down to just INR 2.8/kWh (0.031/kWh), the Ministry said on Monday.From ESS News The Indian Ministry of Power said in a statement on Monday that the cost of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in India has dropped sharply over recent years. Tariff-based competitive bidding during 2022-23 revealed costs of around INR 10.18/kWh ($0.11/kWh), assuming two full cycles per day. Recent tenders, however, indicate that BESS can now be installed at roughly INR 2.1/kWh ...

