New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stride, Inc. ("Stride" or the "Company") (NYSE: LRN) and reminds investors of the January 12, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose information regarding the Company's products and services to public and private schools, school districts, and charter boards. Throughout the Class Period, Stride represented to investors that "[t]hese products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning." Unbeknownst to investors, Stride was inflating enrollment numbers, cutting staff costs beyond required statutory limits, ignoring compliance requirements, and losing existing and potential enrollments.

On September 14, 2025, Simply Wall St. published a report stating that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students" on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees.

On this news, Stride's stock price fell $18.60, or 11.7%, to close at $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 28, 2025, Stride released its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing the Company had purposely "limit[ed] enrollment growth while we improve our execution." The Company also revealed it had experienced "system implantation issues" resulting in "higher withdrawal rates and lower conversion rate." The Company stated that "these factors resulted in approximately 10,000 to 15,000 fewer enrollments" and "these challenges will likely restrict [its] in-year enrollment growth."

On this news, Stride's stock price fell as much as 51% during intraday trading on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

