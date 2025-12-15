US In Vitro Diagnostics Market worth $57.18 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the US In Vitro Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 37.43 Billion in 2025 to USD 57.18 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

US In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 37.43 billion

USD 37.43 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 57.18 billion

USD 57.18 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 7.3%

US In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

By product & service, the reagents & kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By technology, the immunoassays segment accounted for the largest share of 33.5% in 2025.

By specimen, the blood, serum, and plasma specimens segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9%.

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for early disease detection, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious conditions, the wider adoption of molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, continuous advancements in testing technologies, and ongoing investments in laboratory automation and healthcare infrastructure.

In August 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) opened a new, innovative Manufacturing Center of Excellence in the US. This carbon-neutral facility is capable of producing a minimum of 40 million laboratory pipette tips each week.

By specimens, the blood, serum, and plasma specimens segment held the largest share of the US in vitro diagnostics market.

the US in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into blood, serum, and plasma specimens, saliva specimens, urine specimens, and other specimens. Among these, the blood, serum, and plasma specimens segment held the largest market share in 2025, driven by the extensive use of blood-based testing across a wide range of diagnostic applications, including infectious diseases, chronic disease monitoring, and oncology. The high clinical reliability, standardized collection procedures, and compatibility with multiple diagnostic platforms further support the dominance of this specimen category.

By site of testing, the laboratory tests segment held the largest share of the US in vitro diagnostics market

the US in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into laboratory tests and point-of-care tests. In 2025, the laboratory tests segment accounted for the largest market share, supported by the widespread presence of centralized and hospital-based laboratories, high testing volumes, and extensive use of automated, high-throughput diagnostic systems. The segment enables comprehensive testing across infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, and chronic conditions, delivering consistent accuracy and standardized quality. Continued investment in laboratory automation and workflow optimization is further supporting the growth of laboratory testing across the US.

Top Companies in US In Vitro Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in US In Vitro Diagnostics Market include Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), bioMérieux (France), Illumina, Inc. (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), and Hologic, Inc. (US).

