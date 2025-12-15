HTX Launches Futures Copy Trading 4.0: Triple Rewards Go Live with an 80,000 USDT Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is proud to announce the official rollout of its upgraded Futures Copy Trading (4.0).

On December 11, HTX unveiled a comprehensive optimization of its copy-trading experience, highlighted by the introduction of the brand-new "Smart Copy" mode. This launch marks a major advance for HTX in social and automated trading, delivering a system that is smarter, more efficient, and highly transparent for global users.

To celebrate the milestone and thank users for their long-term support, HTX is launching a month-long trading campaign featuring an 80,000 USDT prize pool.

Core Upgrades: Smart Copy and Fund Segregation, Redefining What It Means to Trade Effortlessly

In the highly volatile crypto market, smart choices often outperform sheer effort. HTX Futures Copy Trading 4.0 directly addresses two critical user concerns: Who is the best person to follow? And how can I follow them accurately? The new system answers both with enhanced technology and superior user protection.

Ultimate Lead Trader Experience: Smooth Operation, Precise Execution. The enhanced trading engine provides a smoother and more precise execution environment. Followers simply input their total investment amount, and the system handles all complexities automatically. Whether mirroring multi-batch entries under sophisticated strategies or executing rapid adjustments during sudden market swings, Copy Trading 4.0 performs instantly, without operational friction. This ensures followers can mirror every trade with high fidelity, guaranteeing a truly seamless experience.

Smart Copy Mode: Synchronized Profits, Verifiable and Replicable Returns. The newly launched Smart Copy mode elevates the entire system. Traditional copy trading often suffers from slippage and mismatched position sizes, which distort results. Smart Copy eliminates this by tracking the lead trader's real capital usage and automatically allocating proportionate follow-up amounts. This ensures that followers' exposure and conviction levels align precisely with the strategies of the trader they choose. A synchronized profit-tracking mechanism guarantees that followers replicate the trader's actual Profit and Loss (PnL) changes, preventing deviations caused by over- or under-allocating capital. Users can now copy trading strategies, risk structures, and performance with significantly greater accuracy.

Innovative Fund Isolation System: Secure Capital, Flexible Control. Another major breakthrough is HTX's new fund-segregation framework. Historically, copy trading platforms carried the risk of a follower's capital being unintentionally cross-used across multiple traders. HTX resolves this issue permanently. Each copy trading follower now benefits from a dedicated, isolated capital pool, achieving complete fund and risk segregation. This isolation allows followers to flexibly adjust the investment allocated to each trader, offering strengthened risk control and optimizing overall capital efficiency. This redesign provides a critical layer of protection for all followers.

Celebration Carnival: Multiple Rewards to Boost Copy Trading

From December 11, 2025 at 10:00 to January 10, 2026 at 10:00 (UTC), HTX is rolling out a special campaign to celebrate the launch of Copy Trading 4.0.

Find the official event details here: https://www.htx.com/support/105019503016393

During the event, registered participants can enjoy the following three reward opportunities:

Welcome Trial Bonus: Users who add "Copy Trading" to the HTX app homepage will receive a copy trading trial bonus instantly. Rewards are limited to the first 10,000 participants.

First-Trade Loss Subsidy: Registered users whose very first copy trade (with a volume of $\ge$100 USDT) results in a loss will receive a subsidy of up to 50 USDT in copy trading trial bonuses. A prize pool of 20,000 USDT is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cumulative Margin Reward: Users are eligible to share a 50,000 USDT prize pool based on their cumulative margin used for copy trading during the event. Those whose cumulative margin reaches 5,000 USDT will share a dedicated 20,000 USDT pool.

Users must upgrade their HTX app to version 11.9.0 or above to ensure full and smooth functionality.

The market never lacks opportunities-it only lacks the right tools to seize them.

HTX Futures Copy Trading 4.0 is built precisely as that tool. By lowering the barriers between professional traders and everyday users, the system turns sophisticated trading logic into a simple one-tap experience. Every user, regardless of background, gains easy access to professional-level strategies. This upgrade puts true control back into users' hands for a steadier, more empowered long-term growth.

