InstallAware Software: New InstallAware X18 Launching With Solana Payment System

Sell software at setup time with only a 1% transaction fee, no signups required; includes free and unlimited reactivations powered by transaction lookups on the blockchain.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / InstallAware Software, the technology leader in software installation, repackaging, and virtualization solutions for app developers and enterprises, is launching InstallAware X18 on Friday this week. InstallAware is the most flexible platform for traditional and agile development teams creating Linux, macOS, Windows and Azure software installers; as well as MSIX, APPX, App-V Virtualization, and agentless/royalty-free InstallAware Virtualization packages.

InstallAware X18 empowers friction-free ecommerce by enabling install-time sales of software for Solana cryptocurrency. To buy a product they are setting up, end-users simply input their Solana Wallet's private key directly into the setup wizard. No jarring external user interface is shown at any time. InstallAware's Solana Payment System then converts fiat (USD) currency to SOL based on the latest live exchange rate, attempting to transfer funds from the buyer account to the seller account (typically in three seconds or less).

If the operation succeeds, InstallAware's trustless Solana Program, authored in Rust, records the details of the transaction on the Solana blockchain: The Buyer 'signs' the entire operation. The Seller (the software developer publishing their application with InstallAware) are identified with their public key. The product being purchased is identified with a unique name (preferably a globally unique identifier, also known as a 'GUID'). Finally, the Buyer's PC is also identified in the form of a customizable string.

This customizable PC string is not hard-coded to any particular value. Developers may, for example, create a new GUID in their setup script each time their setup runs - effectively requesting to be paid fresh every time their software gets installed. Or, they may hard-code this field to a fixed value, so that after only one purchase, a Buyer could reinstall the software on all PCs (s)he uses. InstallAware Software provides a machine hash, computed dynamically at installation time, to uniquely identify each PC - as a middle way.

InstallAware charges only a 1% commission for the service. When end-users are reinstalling a past purchase, they now simply input their Solana Wallet's public key, instead of their private key. The product being purchased, the PC it is being installed on, and the Buyer information are now cross referenced with the data that was recorded on the Solana blockchain at the time of the purchase. If a match is found (the live query takes a second or less), the software is permitted to reinstall without requiring a new payment.

Developers using InstallAware X18's Solana Payment System provide their Solana Wallet's public key at the time of building their software installation package to get paid. For added security, this public key may also be programmatically retrieved at runtime from a web server; although industrial strength Azure Trusted Signing already guarantees package integrity, making it practically impossible for funds to be diverted to a third account. As a best practice, InstallAware Software also recommends Buyers use a 'burner' Solana Wallet with just enough funds to cover the transaction - for added protection against malicious actors exploiting as yet unknown/future threat vectors.

InstallAware X18 also integrates with the newly-released Visual Studio 2026, through a free 64-bit Add-In. Setups are thus generated directly from within Visual Studio 2026, and they automatically pick up all binaries built by the active Visual Studio project, together with all of their dependencies (such as application frameworks). Projects generated in this manner remain fully customizable outside of Visual Studio 2026, and will even automatically sync back to changes made to the project in Visual Studio - as the solution being built evolves. InstallAware X18 concludes its roundup of new features by adding in support for the latest application runtimes shipping from Redmond, including .NET 10.0.0, .NET 9.0.11, .NET 8.0.22, SQL Server 2025, and Visual C++ Runtimes 2017-2026.

About InstallAware Software

InstallAware Software, founded in 2003, is the leading Cloud Infrastructure Company with its laser sharp focus on bullet-proof enterprise software deployment and repackaging - now supporting Linux and macOS targets as first-class citizens, in addition to Windows. InstallAware has been recognized by multiple awards coming from Microsoft, SDTimes "Leader of the Software Development Industry", and Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Gold Award, among other recognition. InstallAware X18 is available in a free edition for all Visual Studio users, and paid editions with prices starting at $474. For a fully functional 14-day trial and more information, visit www.installaware.com.

