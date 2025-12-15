Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.12.2025 17:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AORUS PRIME 5 Desktop Systems Now Available Showcasing GIGABYTE's Proven Reliability

TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces that the AORUS PRIME 5 is now officially available. This high-performance desktop system is built on a new architecture with flagship-grade hardware, paired with GIGABYTE's signature cooling innovations and advanced fan technology. Designed to deliver exceptional speed and long-term reliability for gaming and multitasking, the AORUS PRIME 5 combines power, precision, and design with true plug-and-play simplicity.

AORUS PRIME 5 Desktop Systems Now Available Showcasing GIGABYTE's Proven Reliability

The AORUS PRIME 5 not only features up to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards for multi-core and next-generation AI performance, but is also built entirely with GIGABYTE products, including a 2TB SSD and 32GB of high-speed RGB memory for lightning-fast responsiveness and seamless multitasking. This configuration embodies GIGABYTE's DNA of proven stability, even extending that excellence into a fully integrated cooling solution.

The new Hawk Fan design dramatically increases air pressure by up to 89% and airflow by 42%, while aerospace-grade wing-tip technology minimizes turbulence and noise. Working in tandem with liquid cooling and a high-airflow chassis ensures stable performance even under heavy workloads. The cooling-first design features an 80% mesh intake area and additional side vents that also enhance the glow of ARGB lighting.

The AORUS PRIME 5 offers a complete, seamless experience, providing an effortless, ready-built system crafted entirely with GIGABYTE's legendary products for gamers and creators alike. Sales availability may vary by region, pending the official launch schedules of local retailers and e-tailers. For detailed specifications and purchase options, please visit: AORUS PRIME 5.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793308/AORUS_PRIME_5_Desktop_Systems_Now_Available_Showcasing_GIGABYTE_s_Proven.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aorus-prime-5-desktop-systems-now-available-showcasing-gigabytes-proven-reliability-302640072.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.