Trillium Technologies Inc: Trillium Technologies, Inc. Announces New U.S. Medium-Term Note Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Trillium Technologies, Inc. (ISIN: US53658JAA07) (CUSIP: 53658JAAO), a diversified investment company focused on acquiring and investing in growth companies deploying advanced data strategies, today announced its U.S. Medium-Term Note (MTN) program. The Trillium Series I - Class A Senior Fixed-Rate Notes, a $300 million Rule 144A private placement, are designed to provide institutional investors with secured exposure to a new category of technology-backed collateral.

Compute Credits represent prepaid access to cloud computing power, including processing, storage, and network capacity, used to support artificial intelligence, analytics, modeling, and digital-infrastructure workloads. Trillium is among the first issuers to bring these credits into a standardized, securitized format suitable for institutional fixed-income buyers.

The program represents the next step in Trillium's strategy to establish institutional-grade securitization pathways around alternative assets and compute credits. The Notes were structured by Lakshmi Institutional Trust, a New York-based investment bank, investment advisor, and merchant banker. As part of the overall financing structure and in alignment with best-in-class market practices, the $300 million Medium-Term Note issuance anticipates being listed on Bloomberg, supported by DTC clearing, and positioned for participation by Qualified Institutional Buyers, thereby maximizing both exposure and institutional access and enhancing transparency, liquidity, and distribution reach.

This MTN program builds upon Trillium's previously announced $300 million fully collateralized private placement, which is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and cleared via Euroclear, Clearstream, and SIX, delivering regulated transparency, mark-to-market pricing, and secondary-market liquidity. Together, these offerings broaden Trillium's capital markets platform to $600 million and provide a scalable structure for financing compute-driven enterprises.

The collateral backing Trillium's programs is composed of one billion Archeo Futurus Compute Credits, independently validated by The Tolly Group, a global IT audit and benchmarking firm. Tolly confirmed that Archeo Compute Credits maintain pricing parity with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, representing $1 billion in equivalent cloud-compute value and forming a measurable, independently verified collateral base.

Use of proceeds from the MTN program will support Trillium's capital strategy, including the expansion of Archeo Futurus cloud infrastructure, enhancement of compute-credit marketplace liquidity, and financing of strategic investments in compute-intensive sectors.

"Institutional investors increasingly seek new sources of secured yield supported by dependable collateral. By integrating Compute Credits into a senior-note structure, we are expanding the universe of investable assets while maintaining rigorous standards of valuation, risk management, and reporting," said J. Christopher Mizer, Founder & CEO of Trillium Technologies.

"This MTN program securitizes a new category of collateral while adhering to the governance, transparency, and regulatory expectations of institutional buyers. Our objective is to create a durable capital markets infrastructure around Compute Credits, enabling allocators to access this emerging asset type through fixed-income structures. Trillium is an exemplary partner as we continue developing this framework," said Prakash (Kash) Chandak, Founder and Managing Partner of Lakshmi Institutional Trust.

"This program enhances Trillium's balance-sheet strategy and provides a scalable financing mechanism for our platform. The MTN structure enables institutional buyers to participate in an emerging asset class with transparent governance and independently validated collateral. We look forward to continued coordination and collaboration," said Kyle Barnette, President of Trillium Technologies and CEO of Archeo Futurus.

The MTN program supports Trillium's investment mandate across sectors that depend on scalable compute resources, including:

Artificial intelligence and cloud-intensive enterprises;

Life sciences and healthcare;

Multimedia and advanced education ecosystems;

Defense, robotics, and mission-critical computing; and

Compute-credit marketplaces and related financial instruments.

The offering advances Trillium's long-term goal of integrating technology-backed assets into institutional-grade securitization frameworks, thereby enabling investors to gain exposure to new asset classes through fixed-income structures.



About Trillium Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2025, Trillium Technologies bridges the gap between technology innovation and institutional capital. The company develops and monetizes the emerging asset class of Compute Credits through strategic investment, securitization, and marketplace development for the Archeo Futurus cloud computing platform. Trillium's mission is to power the future of intelligence by making compute a liquid, tradable, and investable asset.

About Lakshmi Institutional Trust

Lakshmi Institutional Trust (LIT) is a New York-based boutique investment bank, investment advisory, and merchant banking firm specializing in sophisticated capital structures and institutional advisory. The firm is led by Prakash (Kash) Chandak, a career Wall Street veteran with 22+ years at Goldman Sachs, and works with financial institutions, corporations, family offices, sovereigns, and alternative asset managers across multiple products and asset classes.

About the Offering

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any state or foreign securities laws, and may not be offered or sold without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state and foreign securities laws. Any such offer or sale of securities will be made solely pursuant to an offering memorandum, private placement memorandum, or similar definitive subscription document that will contain important information about the Company and the investment, including risk factors. Furthermore, this communication is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the information in the formal Offering Memorandum. The availability of any investment will be strictly subject to, and require compliance with, the securities laws and regulations of all relevant jurisdictions, including the United States, and will be limited to persons who are legally permitted to participate.

In accordance with European regulations, the Notes are intended for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and professional investors only, as defined under applicable EU and Luxembourg securities laws. The securities are not intended for retail investors.

