Halo Technologies: Halo AI and P3 Marine announce strategic partnership to co-develop next-generation AI and fintech platform for the global marine sector

VENICE, Italy, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Captain, the marine platform of Halo Technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with P3 Marine, a division of P3 Money, to co-develop a next-generation artificial intelligence and fintech platform designed for the global marine industry.

The partnership brings together Halo Technologies' AI-driven risk, unitised insurance, and financial intelligence capabilities with P3 Marine's deep operational expertise across superyachts, commercial shipping, ports, and marine services. Together, the companies will build an integrated digital platform aimed at modernising the full operational and financial lifecycle of marine and yacht management.

As part of the initiative, Halo Captain and P3 Marine are working with a number of global multinational organisations across the marine ecosystem - including insurers, brokers, fleet and yacht managers, service providers, Captains and financial institutions - who will participate as strategic partners in the platform's development and deployment.

The predictive platform will focus on real-world marine workflows, combining AI-enabled risk assessment, operations, reporting, compliance tooling, and financial intelligence into a single, cohesive system. The objective is to reduce complexity, improve transparency, and enable better decision-making across vessels, fleets, and shore-side operations.

"Marine is one of the most operationally complex industries in the world, yet much of its digital and financial infrastructure remains fragmented and outdated," said Neil Sands, Founder and CEO of Halo Technologies. "By partnering with P3 Marine and a group of leading global multinationals, we are building a platform that reflects how the marine industry actually operates - right from the Captain's operations, to risk, compliance, finance, and day-to-day execution on a per second basis."

Reda Bedjaoui, CEO of P3 Money, added: "The financial lifecycle of yacht and marine management remains highly fragmented, with disconnected systems across operations, compliance, and finance. This AI partnership is about creating an intelligent, end-to-end layer that brings clarity, control, and efficiency to how marine businesses manage capital, risk, and operational workflows."

The collaboration is being developed from Venice, historically one of Europe's most important maritime hubs and a gateway between East and West - a fitting location for a platform designed to support global marine trade, yachting, and operations.

Further announcements, including product milestones and additional partner integrations, will be made in the coming months. Visit Halo.com.ai for more information.

About Halo Technologies

Halo Technologies is an AI-driven risk, insurance, and financial intelligence company building next-generation digital infrastructure for asset-intensive industries including marine, aviation, and specialty insurance. The company has previously announced strategic partnerships with Markel and Guy Carpenter, reflecting its focus on regulated, enterprise-grade platforms operating at global scale.

About P3 Money

P3 Money is a global financial institution providing regulated payment, treasury, and financial services solutions. Through its P3 Marine division, P3 Money delivers specialised financial and operational solutions tailored to the global marine and superyacht sectors.

