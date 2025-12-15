Axpo Acquires American PowerNet and Partners with Power Synch

Axpo has acquired United States energy platform American PowerNet, it was announced today. Completed on December 10, 2025, the deal expands Axpo's footprint in the US retail energy market, serving end-use commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / The acquisition of American PowerNet Management LP ("APN") and its affiliates unites Axpo's global energy expertise with APN's decades of US market leadership. The deal sees Axpo extend its retail presence to additional states across the mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest markets, servicing C&I customers in manufacturing, aerospace, pulp and paper, higher education and other sectors.

Head of Axpo US Kamal Khoury said: "Combining Axpo's market expertise with APN's retail capabilities enables us to offer tailored supply, risk management ,and credit solutions to C&I customers across the United States. Our mission is to empower customers to achieve their desired risk profiles when managing their energy needs. This transaction allows us to serve C&I customers across the US with the same focus.

"We're also excited to partner with the APN team on their innovative Power Synch platform, offering customers modernized wholesale procurement and credit solutions," he added.

Since its launch in 1994, American PowerNet has delivered transparent and independent energy solutions to large-scale buyers, including universities, municipalities, manufacturers, and data centres.

APN Founder R. Scott Helm said: "For three decades, our mission has been to help large buyers transparently access fair, competitive power. In partnership with Axpo and through Power Synch, we're taking that mission to the next level, bringing together technology, innovation and scale to advance the US energy landscape."

Under the terms of the transaction, APN will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Axpo US, with Helm and his team continuing to deliver services under Power Synch LLC.

