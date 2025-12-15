The Washing Machine Project, Supported by Whirlpool Foundation, Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / The Divya manual washing machine, developed by The Washing Machine Project which is supported by Whirlpool Foundation, was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 in the social impact category.

Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making real, positive differences in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars: House+Home. "House" supports a decent and affordable place to live and plan for the future, and "Home" focuses on creating thriving, resilient communities with the essential services, quality education, and job training needed to help people dream bigger and do better. The Foundation has an absolute commitment to equality and fairness and takes an innovative approach to social investing that prioritizes impact with measurable results.

