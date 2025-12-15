Long-term agreement includes the SES SCORE platform and hybrid distribution worldwide to deliver more than 5,000 hours of golf tournaments annually featuring the world's best players

SES, a leading space solutions company, and PGA TOUR Studios announced today a new agreement to provide tournament content delivery and orchestration with SES's hybrid IP, fiber and satellite network and the unique Sports Content Orchestration Enabler (SES SCORE) platform.

PGA TOUR Studios will utilize SES's leading end-to-end sports technology and hybrid infrastructure to deliver over 5,000 hours of content annually worldwide. This includes content coordination, monitoring, delivery, non-linear highlights, and custom formats. SES SCORE allows PGA TOUR Studios to manage sports content orchestration, reducing delivery complexity and ensuring a simplified, transparent experience for media partners.

"The goal with all our coverage is to immerse fans in the action and help them feel as if they have a front row seat on the course," said Kate Sharp, Senior Vice President, International Media at the PGA TOUR. "SES will help streamline operations, improve reliability and assist PGA TOUR Studios in creating a roadmap to ensure continuous alignment with our changing content distribution needs."

"PGA TOUR Studios joins ATP Media, the NFL, and other major sports organizations in leveraging our unique SES SCORE platform and hybrid distribution capabilities," said Michele Gosetti, VP, Sales Sports Events and New Media Applications at SES. "The combination of our sports expertise and advanced technology provides the state-of-the-art PGA TOUR Studios facility with a full operational platform to automate transmission flows, enhance monetization opportunities and simplify content orchestration."

To find out more about how SES SCORE enables management and distribution of live content, visit: https://www.ses.com/find-service/sports-organisations/ses-score

About PGA TOUR Studios

Launched in January of 2025, PGA TOUR Studios is a state-of-the-art production studio redefining and energizing how the TOUR creates and delivers content to golf fans worldwide in an ever-changing media landscape. The 165,000-square-foot production studio located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, adjacent to PGA TOUR Headquarters houses all PGA TOUR media operations, including live production of PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, more than 4,000 hours of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, as well as the TOUR's expansive roster of more than 50 original, social and digital media platforms. Internationally, the PGA TOUR Studios-produced World Feed is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

