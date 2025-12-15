Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that eight lawyers have been promoted to partnership in its Dallas, Houston, New York, San Antonio and Washington, DC offices, effective January 1, 2026: Margaret B. Beasley (Government Enforcement and Investigations/New York), Joseph A. Brazauskas (Government Relations/Washington, DC), Rebecca J. Foxwell (Government Enforcement and Investigations/New York), Shannon R. McKay (Projects/Houston), Levi Stoneking (Public Finance/San Antonio), Sarah Tahir (Public Finance/Dallas), Kevin M. Voelkel (Environment, Lands and Resources/Washington, DC) and Kenni C. Wilkinson (Finance/Houston).

"We are excited to welcome these eight outstanding lawyers to our partnership. It's an exceptional group of individuals who embody our reputation for client service excellence, and we look forward to their continued success as partners," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

2026 New Partner Class

The 2026 partner class reflects Bracewell's strengths in banking and finance, environmental law, government enforcement and investigations, government relations, energy regulation and public finance.

Margaret B. Beasley - Resident in Bracewell's New York office, Beasley was promoted from senior counsel to partner in the government enforcement and investigations practice. Beasley represents corporations and individuals in every level of federal and state court, as well as in agency forums. She provides counsel in matters including white-collar defense, government investigations, sanctions compliance, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), anti-money laundering, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and cybersecurity and data breach response. Beasley received her B.A., summa cum laude, from The George Washington University and her J.D., with honors, from The George Washington University Law School, where she was executive notes editor of The George Washington International Law Review. She completed internships with the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice and in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia. Beasley also served as law clerk to S. Bernard Goodwyn, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. Best Lawyers has recognized Beasley as "One to Watch" in Commercial Litigation and Securities, and she has been recognized in Lawdragon 500 X in Energy, White-Collar and Securities Litigation.

Joseph A. Brazauskas - Resident in Bracewell's Washington, DC office, Brazauskas was promoted from senior counsel to partner in the government relations practice. He helps clients with navigating complex federal legislative and regulatory processes, with a focus on energy, environment and natural resources. He also has extensive experience both managing and responding to matters involving Congressional oversight and investigations. Prior to joining Bracewell, Brazauskas served for nearly a decade in the US House of Representatives as a counsel on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He also served as associate administrator for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations and as an associate deputy general counsel at the US Environmental Protection Agency. Brazauskas earned his B.A. from Colgate University and his J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law. He is recommended in The Legal 500 United States for Government Relations and in Lawdragon 500 X for Government Relations and Energy.

Rebecca J. Foxwell - Resident in Bracewell's New York office, Foxwell was promoted from senior counsel to partner in the government enforcement and investigations practice. She conducts independent internal investigations involving a wide range of allegations of misconduct for clients in a variety of industries. Foxwell has conducted investigations for companies, government agencies, non-profit organizations, a healthcare system, a state court system, a major professional services firm, and others. She also represents companies and individuals in white-collar criminal defense and participates in Bracewell's monitorship and compliance practices. Foxwell earned her B.A., summa cum laude, from Vanderbilt University and her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she served on the editorial board of The Journal of Law & Politics. Best Lawyers has named her "One to Watch" in Corporate Governance and Compliance and White-Collar Criminal Defense, and she is recommended in Lawdragon 500 X for Government Enforcement, Investigations and Litigation.

Shannon R. McKay - Resident in Bracewell's Houston office, McKay was promoted from associate to partner in the projects practice. She represents a diverse range of clients, including energy companies, private equity investors and financial institutions, in high-stakes transactions covering solar and offshore wind projects, electric power projects and upstream and midstream oil and gas projects. McKay's practice includes advising on joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and complex equity and asset transactions. She earned her B.A., with honors, from Princeton University, and graduated with a J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School, where she was editor-in-chief of Virginia Law & Business Review. Best Lawyers has named her "One to Watch" in Energy, Mergers & Acquisitions and Oil & Gas Law.

Levi Stoneking - Resident in Bracewell's San Antonio office, Stoneking was promoted from associate to partner in the public finance practice. Stoneking concentrates his practice on tax-exempt financings, tax credits and governmental contracts at the federal, state and local levels, with a special focus on affordable housing projects. His experience includes work on various corporate finance transactions, including asset-based loans, acquisitions and restructurings. He routinely advises clients on general corporate governance and compliance matters. Stoneking also has significant experience negotiating specialized credit facilities for major private equity sponsors operating in multiple sectors, including energy, infrastructure and real estate. He graduated cum laude with a B.S.M. from Tulane University and earned his J.D. from Tulane University Law School, where he graduated cum laude and served as editor-in-chief of Tulane Journal of Law & Sexuality. Best Lawyers has recognized him as "One to Watch" in Public Finance and Tax Law.

Sarah Tahir - Resident in Bracewell's Dallas office, Tahir was promoted from associate to partner in the public finance practice. She represents airport systems, tollway authorities, cities, counties, school districts and investment banks on public finance matters, including as bond counsel, disclosure counsel and underwriter's counsel. Tahir has extensive experience with transportation infrastructure finance, convention center financings and tender offer transactions. During law school, she was a legal intern at the International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group, in Washington, DC. Tahir earned her B.A. from Oslo Metropolitan University and her J.D. from Arizona State University. Best Lawyers has named her "One to Watch" in Public Finance Law, and she is recommended in Lawdragon 500 X for Public Finance. She serves on the Executive Council of the Texas Chapter of Women in Public Finance and is fluent in Norwegian and Swahili.

Kevin M. Voelkel - Resident in Bracewell's Washington, DC office, Voelkel was promoted from associate to partner in the environment, lands and resources practice. He advises clients on complex environmental issues at the intersection of law and policy, including environmental litigation, the negotiation and implementation of consent decrees and government investigations. Voelkel routinely represents companies in the chemical, offshore exploration and development, natural gas and liquids pipelines, and energy transition sectors in matters involving the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Energy and the Department of Justice. Through this representation, he has developed a deep knowledge of industrial processes, process safety, business impacts and environmental management, which facilitates his informed perspective in administrative and judicial proceedings and on strategic business planning, transaction advice, regulatory reporting and compliance. Before joining Bracewell, Voelkel completed internship programs at various energy and oil and gas-focused agencies and organizations, including the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. He was also a research assistant at the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America. Voelkel graduated with a B.A. from Randolph-Macon College and a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School. He has been named "One to Watch" in Energy Law and Environmental Law by Best Lawyers and is recognized in Lawdragon 500 X for Energy and Environmental Regulation.

Kenni C. Wilkinson - Resident in Bracewell's Houston office, Wilkinson was promoted from senior counsel to partner in Bracewell's finance practice. She focuses her practice on financial transactions, representing lenders and borrowers in large, syndicated and bilateral, secured and unsecured, and traditional and structured financing arrangements. She received her B.B.A., summa cum laude, and M.S. from Texas A&M University. Wilkinson graduated magna cum laude with a J.D. from Baylor Law School, where she served as senior notes and comments editor on the Baylor Law Review. During law school, Wilkinson served as intern for the Honorable Judge Jaclanel McFarland of the Harris County 133rd District Court in Houston. Best Lawyers has recommended Wilkinson as "One to Watch" in Banking and Finance Law. She is also recommended as a "Leading Associate" in The Legal 500 United States for Commercial Lending and in Lawdragon 500 X for Finance and Syndicated Lending.

