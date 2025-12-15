Fortum: Fortum commences the 2026-2028 incentive plan as part of its ongoing long-term incentive programme

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 15.12.2025 AT 17:20 EET

The Board of Directors of Fortum Corporation has decided to commence the 2026-2028 long-term incentive (LTI) plan for key employees and executives. The 2026-2028 LTI plan is part of Fortum's ongoing LTI programme and follows the same principles as the previous plan.

The performance measures for the LTI plan support the execution of Fortum's strategic priorities to deliver reliable energy to customers, drive decarbonisation in industries and to transform and develop. The measures are also in line with the company's ambitious environmental targets. The relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is measured relative to the peer group comprising selected European utility companies. The other performance measures are based on the increase in the share of long-term customer power purchase agreements (PPA) as part of hedging, and the sustainability measures are based on the development of a pipeline of renewable energy for future optionality, and emission reduction targets aligned with SBTi. The new flexibility target seeks to increase Fortum's flexible capacity to benefit from power price volatility caused by intermittent renewable generation.

The rewards related to the 2026-2028 LTI plan will be paid in the spring 2029, assuming that the performance targets are achieved.

The 2026-2028 LTI plan will comprise a maximum amount of approximately 120 participants, including the members of the Fortum Leadership Team.

The Board of Directors also decided to commence the 2026-2028 restricted share (RS) plan as a supplement to the LTI programme and reserve shares that potentially will be delivered in the spring 2029.

The maximum amount of shares of the plan that may be delivered as a reward is expected to be approximately 750,000 shares for the 2026-2028 LTI plan and 80,000 shares for the 2026-2028 RS plan.

One of the objectives of the LTI programmes is also to support the delivery of sustainable long-term performance, and to align the interests of the executive management and key employees with its shareholders. The programmes comply with the Finnish Government ownership guidelines for management remuneration.

