China Power Construction Corp. (PowerChina) has launched a 31 GW solar module tender for 2026 projects, split across n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT) and back-contact (BC) technologies as part of a wider 97 GW renewables and grid equipment program.PowerChina has launched its 2026 centralized equipment procurement program, issuing tenders covering 97 GW of renewable and grid equipment to secure supply-chain stability through framework agreements. The program includes 35 GW of wind turbines, 31 GW of solar modules and 31 GW of solar inverters for 2026 projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...