Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
11-Dec-25
FR0010307819
62 583
126,3241
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
11-Dec-25
FR0010307819
27 000
126,0555
DXE
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
11-Dec-25
FR0010307819
5 000
125,8286
AQE
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
94 583
126,2212
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215977446/en/
Contacts:
Legrand
© 2025 Business Wire