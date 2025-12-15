Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to report the results of a comprehensive and independent mineralogical study completed by SGS Lakefield ("SGS") on the Company's 100% owned Hecla-Kilmer ("H/K") Rare Earth & Critical Minerals Project in northern Ontario. These results confirm that up to 98% of total rare earth elements occur in apatite , and it is this distinctive apatite mineralogy, with exceptional leachability at low temperatures, that sets H/K apart.

Key Findings from SGS Lakefield Metalogical Study include:

Apatites contain uniquely high *TREO content (7.4% TREO), with the master composite accounting for approximately 82% of the *TREO distribution.

Seven out of eight samples contain 85% or more of total rare earth elements (*TREEs) hosted in apatite,

Apatite hosts up to 98% of *TREEs across the dataset,

Apatite occurs as a major rock-forming mineral (28% to 56% abundance) within the sampled interval,

Discrete rare earth minerals are present only in trace quantities, including synchysite (0.36%), monazite (0.05%), and bastnäsite (0.01%) in the Master Composite.

This study establishes H/K as a fundamentally distinct rare earth system. Apatite occurs extensively across the sampled intervals and serves as the primary carrier of rare earth elements-an uncommon mineralization style globally. SGS further reports that monazite, synchysite, bastnäsite, allanite, and other rare earth minerals (REM) together account for less than 1% of the mineral assemblage, confirming that discrete rare earth minerals are only present at trace levels and that apatite overwhelmingly hosts the rare earth content.

Targeting Apatites

Extensive mineralogical work completed by SGS Canada confirms that rare earths at Hecla-Kilmer are overwhelmingly hosted within apatite, supported by a multi-method analytical program that included TIMA-X (Tescan Integrated Mineral Analyzer), EPMA (Electron Probe Micro Analysis), X-ray diffraction (XRD) and LA-ICP-MS (Laser Ablation by Inductively Couple Mass Spectrometry).

Eight representative variability samples, collected across the 361-metre interval in drill hole HK22-13 (which averaged 1% *TREO from bedrock surface), were examined to quantify both mineral abundance and mineral-specific rare earth deportment.

This mineralogical distribution establishes Hecla-Kilmer as a distinctly apatite-hosted rare earth system, fundamentally different from conventional monazite- or bastnäsite-dominant deposits. The independent SGS report confirms that the rare earth content resides largely within the apatite crystal lattice, rather than in separate refractory mineral grains nor inclusions within the individual apatite crystals.

This host-mineral relationship directly supports the exceptional low-temperature, low-acid leachability demonstrated in Neotech's metallurgical testwork announced on April 1, 2025. High liberation of apatite (80-92% across all samples) at moderate grind sizes further reinforces its suitability as the primary metallurgical target for rare earth extraction.

The combined mineralogical and metallurgical datasets now provide a consistent, independent confirmation of the unique processing advantages inherent to the Hecla-Kilmer system.





Figure 1 - Table showing respective samples and Lanthanum dispersions throughout various holes, with 6 samples exhibiting >90% in the apatite crystal structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/278003_ed8e49ab74221a7d_001full.jpg

"Hecla-Kilmer continues to distinguish itself from every comparable rare earth system we have studied," stated CEO, Reagan Glazier, in comment. "The confirmation that rare earths are overwhelmingly hosted within apatite, gives this project a unique foundation among known rare earth deposits. Our metallurgical work has already shown the advantages associated with this style of mineralization, and together these results position Hecla-Kilmer as a potential significant source of critical minerals within a modern supply chain. We are very encouraged by the continued progress at the project as we advance and derisk a rare earth system that aligns with the goals of secure and sustainable value-added supply chains needed for the green transition."

2025 Hecla-Kilmer Drill Campaign

During 2025 the Company successfully completed approximately 8,000 meters of drilling at H/K, as well as re-logging and re-assaying approximately 1,900 meters of core drilled by the previous owner, VR Resources Ltd. between 2020-2023 for the full rare earth suite and is to be included in the Maiden Resource Estimate ("MRE"), expected to come in 2026.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company holds 100% ownership in three high-quality strategic Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia.

For additional information on NTMC, please visit the Company's website at www.neotechmetals.com.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

*TREE (Total Rare-Earth Elements) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREE is calculated by summing the elemental ppm of Rare-Earth Elements Ce + La + Pr + Nd + Sm + Eu + Gd + Tb + Dy + Ho + Er + Tm + Yb + Lu + Y.

**PMREO (Permanent Magnet Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3.

