WAVESTONE: 2025/26 half-year financial report available

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2025/26 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2025.
This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: https://www.wavestone.com/en/investors/.
An English version of the 2025/26 half-year financial report is also available on the company's website.
Next event: Publication of Q3 2025/26 revenue, Monday, February 2, 2026, after Euronext market closing.
About Wavestone
Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.
Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work
|Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
