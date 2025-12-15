WAVESTONE: 2025/26 half-year financial report available

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2025/26 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: https://www.wavestone.com/en/investors/.

An English version of the 2025/26 half-year financial report is also available on the company's website.

Next event: Publication of Q3 2025/26 revenue, Monday, February 2, 2026, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmhtZp2XlWrIlWyek5WWapOYapeTyJLHaZKZmmdqZJeVmJpmmG+Xm8rJZnJmmm5o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95592-pr-2025-26-half-year-financial-report-available-en.pdf