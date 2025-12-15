Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Sofasia, an international furniture brand with ten years of production experience, has announced new global expansion efforts to strengthen its position in the modular furniture segment. The company specializes in fully customizable modular seating solutions, including modular floor sofas, sectional floor couches, Mahjong-style sofas, bench cushions, pouf chair models, and garden (outdoor) wooden sofa designs.

Sofasia Expands International Reach With New Custom Modular Floor Sofa Collections

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/277993_be56b7ab44e248ed_002full.jpg

A Leader in Custom Modular Seating

Sofasia operates from a single, quality-controlled manufacturing facility, producing handmade furniture tailored to customer dimensions, colors, and fabric preferences. Its product range includes wooden platform seating groups, U-shaped modular sofas, corner cushions, large backrest pillows, garden cushions, window seat cushions, and personalized sofa cushions.

All products are crafted using durable, washable, and stain-resistant fabrics to support long-term residential use across diverse interior and outdoor environments.

Founder Aziz Civan emphasized the company's design philosophy:

"Sofasia focuses on creating modular seating that adapts to individual lifestyles. Every piece is built to order, allowing customers to personalize size, style, and materials while maintaining comfort and durability."

Craftsmanship, Variety, and International Service

Sofasia distinguishes itself through handmade craftsmanship and thousands of available fabric options, appealing to homeowners, interior designers, and global buyers seeking flexible seating layouts. The company's Mahjong-style floor sofa line remains one of its signature offerings, known for low-profile, modular configurations that support creative and multifunctional living spaces.

In addition to furniture production, Sofasia ships upholstery and curtain fabrics worldwide with free international delivery, allowing customers to coordinate custom furniture and interior textiles seamlessly.

Future Expansion and Global Reach

With an increasing global demand for personalized modular seating, Sofasia plans to enhance its logistics network, expand into additional countries, broaden its product variety, and strengthen brand recognition in the international home décor sector. The company aims to maintain its boutique production model while reaching new markets through its online store.

About Sofasia

Sofasia is a Turkey-based furniture brand specializing in handmade modular seating groups, including modular floor sofas, sectional floor couches, Mahjong-style sofas, bench cushions, and outdoor wooden seating. Serving customers worldwide, the company offers customizable designs crafted from durable, washable fabrics in thousands of colors and patterns.

For more information, visit: https://sofasia.com

