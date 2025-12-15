Sitoo, the cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform anchored by POS for global retail fashion and lifestyle retailers, has once again been recognised by Gartner in the 2025 Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by AI-Enabled POS for Tier 2 Retailers.

Sitoo who continue to reshape the role of the physical store and help retailers around the world create shopping experiences that are fluid, flowing, scalable, and smart had been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by AI-Enabled POS for Tier 2 Retailers

AI, agility, and composability shaping the next era of retail

The 2025 Market Guide explores how the unified commerce landscape is undergoing rapid transformation and AI is becoming the cornerstone of next-generation POS systems; driving associate enablement, personalised customer interactions, and operational excellence through predictive capabilities and more.

The 2025 Market Guide states: "The platforms facilitate seamless, personalised, and touchless shopping journeys, which are crucial for meeting evolving customer expectations and differentiating brands in competitive landscapes."

"They empower store associates with mobile-centric tools and consolidated user interfaces, sometimes referred to as "superapps," that streamline tasks and provide a "single pane of glass" for real-time data and insights across channels, thereby enhancing productivity and the customer experience."

"Key outcomes include increased sales growth through unified data models, accelerated POS implementation, and improved data quality by maintaining a single source of truth for sales, product, and customer information."

The research also underlines a major architectural shift from POS as a single central system to one of several modular, extensible nodes within a composable ecosystem. Cloud-native and mobile-first platforms built on MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) principles now enable retailers to innovate faster, scale smarter, and deliver truly unified experiences across every touchpoint.

Furthermore, as per the Market Guide, Gartner advises retailers to view POS upgrades as a strategic opportunity to modernise store infrastructure building in AI capabilities that enhance agility, intelligence, and the in-store experience. According to Gartner, the reasons for initiating change include the high cost of current solutions, slow speed to market for innovation, and limitations in scale.

Many of these challenges are being addressed through the adoption of MACH architecture. Yet, despite the proven advantages, many retailers still underestimate the value of a composable approach often believing that transitioning to modern architecture is costly or time-consuming. In reality, this shift represents a strategic opportunity to modernise, accelerate innovation, and future-proof retail operations.

As a certified member of the MACH Alliance, we believe that Sitoo stands apart from many other recognised vendors, demonstrating a verified commitment to openness, interoperability, and genuine composable technology built for the next generation of retail.

The report also states these solutions address the challenge of disparate systems by providing a centralised platform built on open architecture, which allows for real-time or near-real-time integration with various existing systems (like ERP, CRM, OMS) through bi-directional APIs and webhooks. In addition, the 2025 Market Guide highlights the importance of choosing cloud-native POS solutions with proven resilience, robust data security, and reliable disaster recovery to ensure business continuity in a fast-changing retail landscape.

Sitoo: powering unified, intelligent retail

Jens Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sitoo said: "For us, being recognised again by Gartner is a powerful validation of our vision and the incredible work of our team and customers. Retail is evolving faster than ever and we believe the future belongs to retailers who embrace flexibility, intelligence, and innovation."

"Our mission has always been to give retailers and store teams the tools they need to create flowing, unified experiences that connect every corner of retail and make shopping hassle-free and stress-free. We believe this recognition is another step forward on that journey."

Access the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by AI-Enabled POS for Tier 2 Retailers here for more insight and information.

About Sitoo

Sitoo is a cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform anchored by POS, trusted by global fashion and lifestyle retailers. With Sitoo, all stores and online sales channels are unified in real time, enabling seamless cross-channel sales, fulfillment, and inventory management anytime, anywhere.

