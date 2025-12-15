Zekelman Industries Promotes Kevin Heffernan to President, Electrical Business

Jim Hays to retire after 14 years at Zekelman

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a pioneer in integrated real estate development, today announced that Kevin Heffernan has been appointed President of the company's electrical business effective January 1, 2026. Heffernan will be succeeding Jim Hays, who is retiring after 14 years at the company, including the last twelve leading the electrical business.

Heffernan brings more than 25 years of executive leadership across industrial and commercial markets to his new role where he will oversee strategy and execution across sales, customer service, production planning and supply chain. Heffernan's immediate priorities include continuing the commercial realignment, strengthening sales and operations integration, elevating the customer experience, and accelerating profitable growth. He joined Zekelman Industries as SVP Electrical in January 2025.

"Kevin has a strong record of commercial transformation, including a documented period of exceptional performance at Encore Wire prior to joining our team," said Tom Muth, President, Pipe and Tube, Zekelman Industries.

Heffernan's promotion follows the planned retirement of Hays, who joined the organization in 2011. Under Hays' guidance, the electrical business grew to be the premier steel conduit and fittings supplier in North America. Hays also served as a leader with multiple industry associations and worked tirelessly to fight against unfairly traded steel conduit products.

"Jim made a significant impact on our culture with his focus on customer service and his willingness to help teammates in any way possible," Muth said. "This is a bittersweet moment as we say farewell to a remarkable leader."

With Heffernan stepping into the role, Zekelman Industries continues to invest in proven leadership to guide its electrical business forward while building on the foundation of performance, collaboration, and customer service established under Hays' tenure.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

