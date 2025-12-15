Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") acknowledges positive media reports quoting Mexican government officials that the Company's La Colorada expansion project is underway and restart of open-pit mining will begin in Q1, 2026 at La Colorada.

In Q2 2025, Heliostar applied for a permit to expand the Veta Madre open pit at the La Colorada mine in Sonora. The Company completed all necessary submissions and bonding payments in November 2025 and commenced a twenty-business day period of review by the Secretaria of Environment and Natural Resources "SEMARNAT". This permit application is subject to the "positiva ficta" legal process, a process where no further questions of the Company in the period results in an automatic positive outcome. The Company can confirm that twenty days have passed without any requests. The Company is awaiting formal receipt of documentation to confirm the permit which is expected in Q1, 2026.

Heliostar looks forward to providing an update on restart of mining in the Veta Madre pit at La Colorada in Q1, 2026.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the 100% owned La Colorada and San Agustin mines, and on developing the Ana Paula, Cerro del Gallo and San Antonio deposits in Mexico.

