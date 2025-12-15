MindMaze Therapeutics is a commercial-stage health technology company pioneering AI-driven digital neurotherapeutic solutions for treatment and recovery after neurological events such as stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Its unique, integrated and coordinated platform spans the full continuum of care. With the US FDA and CE/MDR registrations and a unique US CPT Category III (CAT III) reimbursement for home-based therapy, MindMaze is primed for commercial rollout across the US and Europe.

