Datavault AI Appoints Jeremy Roenick to Help Lead Global NIL Exchange Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered data valuation, credentialing, and monetization platforms, today announced that Hockey Hall of Famer and former NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick has joined the Company as an advisor to help lead the development and expansion of its International Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Exchange for sports and entertainment.

The appointment builds on Datavault AI's accelerating momentum across live sports, global events, and fan engagement, including recent initiatives with the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the Dream Bowl. Together, these efforts position Datavault AI to deliver a compliant, scalable, and athlete-first NIL infrastructure that unlocks new forms of recurring, event-driven monetization.

A Proven Sports Leader Joins a Growing Platform

Roenick brings decades of experience as one of professional hockey's most recognized personalities. Over the course of his career, he played more than 1,200 NHL games, scored 513 goals, earned nine NHL All-Star selections, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In his advisory role, Roenick will help guide the strategic direction of Datavault AI's International NIL Exchange, working alongside management to ensure the platform meets the real-world needs of athletes, leagues, institutions, and rights holders operating across diverse regulatory environments.

Modernizing NIL at a Global Scale

Datavault AI's International NIL Exchange is designed to modernize how NIL rights are licensed, valued, and managed across borders. Powered by the Company's patented Data Vault, DataScore, and DataValue AI engines, the platform enables authenticated NIL assets to be indexed, valued, and distributed with built-in compliance, auditability, and transparent revenue attribution.

These assets are made accessible through Datavault AI's patented Information Data Exchange (IDE), providing a secure digital marketplace for rights holders and approved counterparties.

Leadership Perspectives

Jeremy Roenick commented,

"Datavault AI is set to revolutionize how athletes and entertainers monetize their brands. The patented AI agents here are game-changers, indexing data to create tokenized assets that trade efficiently on a quantum secure exchange. This is about empowering creators with tools that deliver real financial power and global reach into the future. Extending my legacy in hockey for the young players of today, the legends of our past and for me in the broader sports and entertainment space where Datavault AI's inventions in NIL have changed what's possible."

Datavault AI's leadership emphasized that Roenick's appointment reflects the Company's commitment to pairing advanced technology with trusted voices from inside professional sports.

Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI, said,

"Datavault AI is building a platform that gives athletes and creators direct, verifiable control over their own name, image, and likeness. Our AI-driven ecosystem transforms authenticated data into measurable, licensable value, with built-in compliance, transparency, and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Jeremy Roenick represents a pivotal addition to our leadership as we scale this vision globally. His understanding of professional sports, athlete economics, and fan engagement aligns perfectly with our mission. As a lifelong Flyer and a strong supporter of Philadelphia, Jeremy was a natural choice to help guide this next phase.

Together, we are creating an exchange designed to solve NIL challenges at the system level, serving professional leagues, franchises, colleges, universities, and international organizations. Our AI agents are built to support students, athletes, and entertainers through valuation, compliance oversight, and structured distribution, forming what we believe will be the next generation of competitive NIL platforms."

Building the Operating System for the Future of NIL

The International NIL Exchange is designed to support professional leagues, franchises, colleges, universities, and global sports organizations by providing AI-driven tools for NIL valuation, compliance oversight, yield management, and controlled distribution. Datavault AI's modular platform architecture allows institutions to tailor NIL programs to their specific regulatory environments while maintaining consistency, transparency, and accountability.

By combining AI-driven data intelligence with enterprise-grade digital infrastructure, Datavault AI is positioning its NIL platform as a long-term operating system for the evolving economics of sports and entertainment, moving beyond fragmented deals toward sustainable, data-backed value creation.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) delivers AI-driven data experiences focused on asset valuation, credentialing, and monetization across digital and physical environments. The Company's cloud-based platform supports enterprise-grade solutions through its Acoustic Science and Data Science divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes the WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies, enabling advanced spatial and multichannel wireless audio systems. The Data Science Division provides high-performance computing solutions for experiential data management, valuation, and secure digital engagement across industries including sports and entertainment, live events, healthcare, real estate, education, energy, and enterprise technology.

The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables secure digital credentialing, controlled data licensing, and authenticated digital representations tied to real-world assets and experiences. Datavault AI is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Datavault AI Inc.'s ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") anticipated development, deployment, and commercialization of its International Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") Exchange; the expected role and contributions of Jeremy Roenick; the potential benefits of Datavault AI's NIL, data valuation, and digital engagement platforms; anticipated adoption by athletes, leagues, institutions, and partners; expected engagement levels, monetization opportunities, and scalability across sports and entertainment markets; and Datavault AI's broader business strategy, objectives, and growth initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "projects," "targets," "seeks," "estimates," "potential," "likely," or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to the timing, performance, and successful deployment of Datavault AI's International NIL Exchange; changes in market demand for NIL-related technologies and digital engagement platforms; the ability of sports organizations, institutions, athletes, and partners to adopt or integrate Datavault AI's solutions; regulatory and compliance considerations related to data privacy, NIL frameworks, and international operations; technological development, interoperability, cybersecurity, or system performance risks; competition from existing or emerging solutions; economic or market conditions affecting sponsorship, advertising, and media-driven revenues; and other risks and uncertainties described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

800.491.9665

Media Inquiries:

marketing@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/datavault-ai-appoints-jeremy-roenick-to-help-lead-global-nil-exchange-1117737