Groves Capital: From Pain Point to Power Play: How This Founding Duo Is Using AI to Fix Mortgage's Biggest Bottleneck

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Every great startup begins with a problem that just won't go away. For Aleyna and Christoffer Groves, that problem was conditions management in the mortgage industry-a slow, manual, error-prone part of the loan process that no one wanted to deal with. So they built Groves IQ, an AI-powered platform that automates it all-and it's quickly becoming the new standard.

After scaling Groves Capital into one of the fastest-growing, family-owned mortgage firms in the country, the Groves weren't content with just growth. They saw a glaring hole in the market and decided to fill it-not with another SaaS platform, but with an intelligent infrastructure solution built by insiders, for insiders.

"I'm not a tech founder from the outside looking in," says Aleyna Groves, CEO & Founder. "I've been deep in this business. I know the pain points because I've lived them-and I built Groves IQ as a real solution, not a theory."

At its core, Groves IQ simplifies a process that traditionally took 30+ steps and turns it into just three clicks. The system handles document collection, status tracking, and communications with all relevant parties-borrowers, title companies, and escrow-without requiring new logins or disrupting existing workflows.

"We built it to run in the background," says Aleyna. "It doesn't replace humans. It empowers them."

The Groves' deep operational experience gave them a clear edge. While legacy platforms cater to retail lenders with bulky systems and steep learning curves, Groves IQ was engineered to serve the underserved wholesale market-lightweight, fast, and plug-and-play.

With over 1,500 mortgage pros on the waitlist, Groves IQ is gaining traction quickly. The company is already running pilots with major enterprise clients, finalizing integrations with top loan origination systems (LOS), and preparing to close a competitive seed round. Their goal? Become the default infrastructure layer for the modern mortgage industry.

As CRO, Christoffer Groves brings two decades of business development experience, leading growth strategy and partnerships. Aleyna continues to drive product innovation and customer experience-balancing technical execution with a vision rooted in empathy and industry insight.

"This isn't about disrupting for the sake of disruption," Aleyna says. "It's about giving people their time back-time to grow their business, or time to be with their families. That's real ROI."

But they're not stopping at mortgage. Groves IQ is expanding to touch title, escrow, and real estate, creating a streamlined, AI-driven infrastructure that unifies the entire homebuying process. The team is also eyeing strategic partnerships with major fintech players to scale nationally and beyond.

For entrepreneurs, the Groves' story is a masterclass in execution: identify a real pain point, build a solution that's insanely easy to adopt, and lead with purpose. Their journey underscores the power of combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge tech-and doing it with heart.

"We didn't build Groves IQ because we wanted to jump on the AI trend," Aleyna adds. "We built it because the industry desperately needed it."

About Groves IQ:

Groves IQ is an AI-powered infrastructure platform co-founded by mortgage industry veterans Aleyna and Christoffer Groves. It automates the most painful part of the home loan process-conditions management-helping mortgage professionals work smarter, close faster, and serve better.

Contact Info:

Ashley Walker

awalker@now-strategies.com

202-202-6428

SOURCE: Groves Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-pain-point-to-power-play-how-this-founding-duo-is-using-ai-1117717