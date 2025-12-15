Via Licensing Alliance Appoints New President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Via Licensing Alliance (Via) today announced the appointment of Kevin Mackas President, effective immediately. As President, Mackwill oversee Via's strategic direction, partner relationships, licensing programs, and expansion efforts - including in emerging areas such as semiconductor innovation. As part of this transition, Heath Hoglund will be departing the organization after a successful tenure.

"Kevin's appointment as President of Via reflects our continued focus on organizational strength and long-term strategy. Via remains committed to supporting partners and advancing our broader technology licensing mission," said Andy Sherman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Via. "We are grateful for Heath's leadership and contributions he has made over many years."

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Via," said Mack, President of Via Licensing Alliance. "Via's history of leadership in collaborative licensing is unmatched, and I look forward to furthering our mission while supporting innovators and manufacturers around the world."

Mack joins Via with more than two decades of experience at the intersection of intellectual property, technology licensing, and complex global ecosystems. A patent attorney, business leader, and former Skadden litigator, he brings a deep technical understanding of the media and semiconductor landscapes, among others.

Most recently, as Vice President of IP & Legal Strategy at Dolby Laboratories, Mack oversaw one of the industry's most sophisticated global intellectual property protection functions, spanning brand protection, licensee compliance, revenue generation, and technology security across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. He has successfully negotiated numerous high-stakes, multimillion-dollar licensing agreements with many of the world's leading consumer electronics manufacturers. In his prior role as patent counsel at Dolby, Mack expanded the company's patent portfolio to more than 8,100 issued patents and 4,200 pending applications in more than 100 jurisdictions throughout the world. Known for his strategic curiosity and ability to see around corners, Mack also pioneered new compliance and security frameworks that helped safeguard and increase the value of critical technologies across Dolby's ecosystem. Mack holds a J.D. from UC Berkeley and dual master's degrees in Management Science and Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

Mack's leadership arrives at an important moment for Via, as the organization strengthens its audio and video franchise programs while catalyzing new opportunities across the rapidly evolving media and semiconductor landscapes. His experience completing highly complex global transactions, modernizing licensing operations, and introducing strategic technology security controls positions him to help Via capture the next wave of growth - from AI-driven innovation to the rising demand for foundational technologies powering today's computing and entertainment economy. His appointment reflects the Board's confidence in his ability to guide Via through this next chapter, ensuring the organization stays ahead of market shifts while continuing to deliver strong results for partners.

With the recent divestment of HEVC/VVC administration to Access Advance LLC, Via continues to advance its broader strategic roadmap. Today's announcement represents another step forward in that evolution. Via's ongoing programs and partner engagements will continue uninterrupted throughout the transition.

