Advocates for Community Health: New National Alliance Launches to Address Health Workforce Shortages in Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Leading national organizations have come together to form the Alliance to Strengthen America's Health Workforce for the Underserved, a coalition committed to addressing critical workforce shortages and advancing policies that support healthcare professionals serving underserved communities.

The coalition's Executive Committee includes Advocates for Community Health (ACH), the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved (ACU), the National Association of Rural Health Clinics (NARHC) and the National Medical Association (NMA).

The Alliance will serve as a centralized hub for advocacy, collaboration, and resource sharing, bringing together organizations to advance policies that ensure a resilient, diverse, and well-supported healthcare workforce across the country.

Key Principles of the Alliance include:

Strengthening, Supporting, and Driving Efficiency in the Health Care Workforce : Advocating for policies that support clinicians, allied health professionals, and the broader workforce, while expanding pipelines for future providers.

Broadening Workforce Programs: Expanding eligibility for federal workforce programs to include a wider range of professionals, including behavioral health, dental, and vision providers.

Directing Federal Funding to Evidence-Based Programs: Ensuring sustainable federal funding for programs proven to strengthen healthcare capacity in underserved areas.

Collaborative Advocacy and Information Sharing : Fostering collective action, sharing resources, and coordinating on policy initiatives.

Equity and Access : Ensuring that no community is left behind, from rural to urban to frontier populations.

Transparency and Accountability: Operating openly and measuring progress toward agreed-upon goals to align with community needs.

Amanda Pears Kelly, CEO of Advocates for Community Health and the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved, said, "The health workforce crisis is a national issue, and underserved communities feel its impact the most. This Alliance will amplify our collective voice to drive meaningful policies that recruit, train, retain, and support healthcare professionals where they are needed most."

The Alliance has a unique opportunity to harness the powerful work being done by various stakeholders and advocates to strengthen and improve workforce, uplifting policies that specifically ensure access to high-quality and accessible healthcare professionals for all," said Sarah Hohman, Director of Government Affairs, The National Association of Rural Health Clinics.

Christina Epperson, Health Policy Manager at the National Medical Association added, "Building a more robust and equitable healthcare workforce isn't just a goal-it's a responsibility we owe to every community we serve," said. "Together as a coalition, we're creating pathways through policy, advocacy, and education that will not only build a strong workforce, but retain talented professionals from all backgrounds that will strengthen care for all."

The Alliance will focus on advancing policies that expand the healthcare workforce, support resilience, and enhance opportunities for individuals from underserved communities to enter and thrive in the healthcare field.

For more information, please visit healthworkforcealliance.org.

About Advocates for Community Health (ACH)

Established in 2021, Advocates for Community Health (ACH) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit membership organization of community health centers dedicated to forward-thinking and ambitious federal policy and advocacy on behalf of health centers, their patients, and their communities. To learn more, visit advocatesforcommunityhealth.org.

About the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved (ACU)

The Association of Clinicians for the Underserved is a national organization of clinicians, advocates, and organizations dedicated to promoting health equity and supporting healthcare providers serving medically underserved populations. To learn more, visit clinicians.org.

National Association of Rural Health Clinics (NARHC)

The National Association of Rural Health Clinics (NARHC) serves as the only national organization dedicated exclusively to the nation's 5,700+ Rural Health Clinics, advocating for their continued ability to deliver quality, cost-effective health care in rural, medically underserved areas, while continuously

educating the professionals who lead these integral facilities across the country. To learn more, visit narhc.org.

National Medical Association (NMA)

The National Medical Association (NMA) is the collective voice of African American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine and the elimination of disparities in health. We are committed to improving the quality of health among minorities and disadvantaged people through its membership, professional development, community health education, advocacy, research and partnerships with federal and private agencies.

