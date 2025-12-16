Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - HealthPlus Staffing, one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare recruitment firms and a 2025 Inc. Regionals honoree, today announced the official launch of its healthcare recruitment franchise system alongside the signing of its first franchisee, awarding the exclusive South Florida Primary Care territory to respected business leader Ryan Kuhlman. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in healthcare staffing-one defined by a world-class recruitment blueprint, a transformative opportunity for entrepreneurs, and a mission to expand access to quality care nationwide.

South Florida Territory Awarded to Industry Leader Ryan Kuhlman as HealthPlus Enters National Expansion Phase

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10569/278132_3caa265e2469cbaf_001full.jpg

For more than a year, HealthPlus Staffing's leadership team has worked relentlessly to build a franchise platform that far exceeds the traditional standards of the healthcare recruitment industry. The company's proprietary training systems, performance scripts, operational processes, and technology-driven workflows have positioned it as a category-defining force in the healthcare staffing landscape. With millions in revenue already generated and an unmatched operating blueprint, HealthPlus Staffing is entering its franchise expansion phase with a vision to become one of America's most recognized and respected healthcare recruitment companies.

A Blueprint Designed to Redefine Healthcare Recruitment

For decades, healthcare recruiting firms have operated on models where companies take significantly more value than they return to their employees. HealthPlus Staffing has deliberately inverted that equation.

Recruiters within the HealthPlus ecosystem benefit from:

Earning potential nearly double that of industry competitors

Immediate access to business development opportunities-rather than waiting years, as is standard across the healthcare staffing industry

Structured pathways for ownership through franchising

Now, for the first time, recruiters and entrepreneurs alike can own a healthcare recruitment business leveraging a system refined through years of real-world success in physician recruitment and provider staffing.

"Our industry has long operated in a way that limits opportunity," said Nader Atoui, CEO of HealthPlus Staffing. "We built HealthPlus to change that. We developed a blueprint that not only elevates earning potential for recruiters, but now gives those same individuals-and motivated entrepreneurs across the country-the ability to own a recession-proof healthcare staffing business that meaningfully impacts healthcare. This franchise system is the culmination of years of innovation, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to reshaping healthcare recruitment."

The HealthPlus franchise model offers one of the lowest overhead structures in the service industry; no office is required, and franchise owners can operate full-time or flexibly from anywhere with Wi-Fi. With profit margins that far exceed typical franchise categories-and an opportunity to directly address physician shortages, provider burnout, patient turnover, and access-to-care gaps-HealthPlus Staffing represents a high-value healthcare franchise opportunity at an accessible entry point.

A Mission Rooted in Impact-Not Just Operations

At the core of HealthPlus Staffing's expansion lies a guiding belief: healthcare access is strengthened every time a quality healthcare provider is placed in the right community.

By giving franchise owners exclusive territories and specialty-specific focuses, including Primary Care recruitment, HealthPlus ensures each franchisee becomes a local subject-matter expert-capable of consistently supporting healthcare facilities, reducing physician burnout, keeping doors open, and improving community care.

"Every placement has a ripple effect-from reducing patient wait times to preventing millions in lost insurance reimbursements for facilities," said Leo Ortiz, President of HealthPlus Staffing. "Our franchise system empowers individuals to create meaningful change while building a scalable business. We are not simply expanding-we are building a national network of leaders who will redefine healthcare staffing."

HealthPlus Staffing Awards First Franchise to Respected Market Partner, Ryan Kuhlman

The company's first franchise territory-focused exclusively on Primary Care recruitment in South Florida and encompassing Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River, Brevard, Osceola, and Orange counties-has been awarded to Ryan Kuhlman, a nationally recognized educator, entrepreneur, and former President of the National Real Estate Investors Association. He will serve as HealthPlus Staffing's first Market Partner.

Known for helping thousands of families out of distressed situations through strategic real estate solutions, Kuhlman brings decades of leadership, community impact, and business development expertise to the HealthPlus brand.

Kuhlman's relationship with CEO Nader Atoui dates back to 2016, when Atoui joined Kuhlman's real estate mentorship program. Under Kuhlman's guidance, Atoui quickly became one of the program's top performers-closing multiple deals within his first year and speaking at major venues throughout South Florida. When Atoui later shifted his focus to healthcare recruiting and ultimately launched HealthPlus Staffing with President Leo Ortiz, Kuhlman continued to observe the company's meteoric rise.

After years of watching the brand evolve-and witnessing the development of an unparalleled healthcare recruitment system-Kuhlman made the decision to leave his real estate business behind and fully commit to HealthPlus Staffing's mission.

"Joining HealthPlus Staffing is the easiest major business decision I've ever made," said Ryan Kuhlman, Market Partner & Franchise Owner for the South Florida Primary Care Territory. "I've watched Nader and Leo build something extraordinary. This isn't just a business-it's a mission to strengthen healthcare access across America. The foundation they've built is unmatched, and I'm honored to lead South Florida and set the standard for future franchisees."

National Expansion: A Controlled, High-Standards Growth Strategy

HealthPlus Expansion Group-the franchisor arm of HealthPlus Staffing-will be awarding a limited number of franchises to ensure hands-on leadership involvement and operational excellence.

Expansion goals include:

15 franchisees planned for 2026

30 franchisees targeted for 2027

100 franchises nationally by 2028

2026 Target Market States: Florida, Texas, California, Arizona, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Georgia, North Carolina

Each franchise will operate exclusively in defined territories and specific medical specialties, ensuring deep expertise, strong community relationships, and consistent quality aligned with the HealthPlus mission.

"Ryan sets a powerful precedent for the caliber of leaders we are inviting into this system," Atoui added. "Our expansion will be selective, intentional, and focused on partnering with individuals who want to reshape healthcare in their communities."

About HealthPlus Staffing

HealthPlus Staffing is a national healthcare recruitment firm specializing in the placement of physicians, advanced practice providers, dentists, nurses, and allied health professionals. Built on a foundation of integrity, innovation, and precision, HealthPlus Staffing connects high-quality healthcare providers with reputable medical organizations across the United States. Through its franchise system, HealthPlus aims to expand access to care community by community, powered by world-class training, proprietary systems, and a mission to redefine healthcare recruitment.

For more information, visit www.HealthPlusStaffing.com.

Media Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278132

Source: HealthPlus Staffing