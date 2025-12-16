Hinen Launches a 15kW Three-Phase Hybrid Inverter with Triple MPPT and Enhanced Backup Capability





WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 16, 2025, a next-generation energy solution developed for three-phase residential and light commercial markets in Europe and Africa. Designed to meet the growing demand for solar + storage + reliable backup power in large residential properties and small commercial applications, the H15000T is ideal for regions where three-phase power systems are widely adopted.

In Europe, the inverter is well suited for markets such as Poland, where rising electricity costs and energy independence are driving demand for high-power hybrid systems. In Africa, it addresses the needs of high-end residential users and small businesses seeking stable power supply in environments with frequent grid outages and strong reliance on diesel generators.

As electricity prices fluctuate and grid stability becomes increasingly uncertain, users across both regions are seeking energy systems that offer higher power, greater flexibility, and stronger backup capability. The H15000T directly addresses these needs with a robust, future-proof design.

Built for Real-World Three-Phase Scenarios

The H15000T supports 100% three-phase unbalanced output, allowing each phase to deliver up to 50% of rated power independently. This ensures stable operation even when household or commercial loads are unevenly distributed - a common challenge in large homes, farms, workshops, and small businesses.

With three independent MPPTs and 150% oversized PV input capacity (up to 22.5kW), the system maximizes solar harvesting from complex rooftop layouts. A low 120V PV startup voltage enables earlier daily generation, helping users capture more energy and improve overall return on investment.

Powerful Backup and Load Handling

Designed for demanding backup scenarios, the H15000T delivers 100-110% continuous overload capability and supports close to 200% overload for 10 seconds, ensuring critical loads remain powered during sudden surges. A 45A massive bypass current enables up to 30kW peak output, making it suitable for high-power appliances, machinery, or commercial equipment.

With a =10ms backup switch time, the inverter ensures seamless power transition during grid outages - ideal for sensitive equipment and uninterrupted daily operations.

Faster Charging, Smarter Energy Control

The H15000T features an industry-leading 290A ultra-fast battery charge and discharge current, enabling faster energy storage and stronger load support. It supports multiple power sources, including PV, grid, and diesel generators, offering maximum resilience in diverse energy environments.

Through smart load management and a dedicated secondary output port, users can prioritize critical loads while enabling automatic diesel generator start/stop via dry contacts. Multiple work modes can be easily configured via the mobile app, allowing users to customize energy strategies and maximize efficiency.

About Hinen

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted OEM/ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. Its vertically integrated supply chain - covering battery cell production, inverter R&D, and full system assembly - ensures exceptional quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global technology with local support. After becoming a Top 5 Battery Manufacturer in Australia for 2025, Hinen is rapidly expanding its presence in Europe and emerging markets, committed to delivering reliable, intelligent, and affordable clean energy to households and businesses worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84f55cc1-c959-4389-8554-3de52851b5c0

nikita@hinen.com